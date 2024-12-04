Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in Europe through the establishment of Andersen in Malta. Together, with existing member law firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates, the firms will provide a comprehensive suite of integrated tax, legal, and corporate services to private and business clients in Malta and internationally.

Andersen in Malta provides a wide range of services, including personal and corporate tax advisory and tax compliance services, transfer pricing, data compliance, global mobility and HNW immigration, estate planning, private wealth structuring, family business advisory and business advisory services. The firm specializes in navigating complex regulatory and tax frameworks and advises high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and multinational businesses.

"As Malta evolves as a reliable destination for private wealth structuring and business expansion in Europe, our firms remain committed to providing quality, client-focused services," said Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Managing Partner of Andersen in Malta and Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates. "We will be able to leverage the Andersen Global platform and expand our capabilities to offer seamless, multidisciplinary and cross-border solutions to our clients."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "The team in Malta has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the local market. Their combined expertise enhances our ability to deliver integrated services in the region and supports our strategy to strengthen our presence in Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

