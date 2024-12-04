Mentavi Health Adds Sleep Coach Amanda Chocko to Support Its Comprehensive Mental Health Services

Recognizing the connection between sleep disorders and conditions like ADHD, the leader in online mental health testing, diagnosis and care adds a practitioner dedicated to helping people improve the quality of their sleep

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Nearly 37% of U.S. adults - more than one out of every three people - get too little sleep each day. Sleep disorders are also correlated with many mental health conditions: For example, up to 75% of people with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) also have trouble getting enough sleep. Those statistics illustrate why Mentavi Health is pleased to add sleep coach Amanda Chocko to its diverse team of expert mental health caregivers.

Mentavi Health, a leader in accessible and comprehensive behavioral health services, provides diagnosis and treatment across a wide range of mental health conditions. The clinical team comprises psychologists, physicians, nurse practitioners, therapists, and coaches who guide patients through personalized treatment paths.

Chocko, a nationally known author, therapist and sleep coach, joined Mentavi Health on November 22. She reinforces the Mentavi Health care team's commitment to offering patients all treatment options, including medication treatment, therapy provided by doctorate-level psychologists, and mental wellness coaching.

"We're excited to have Amanda Chocko joining the Mentavi Health family," said Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., M.M.M. "This addition aligns with Mentavi Health/ADHD Online's strategy to provide comprehensive care for individuals with ADHD and related conditions. By incorporating a Sleep Coach, we are enhancing our ability to offer solutions that address the complex challenges our patients face, further establishing ourselves as a leader in ADHD care."

Chocko is an experienced sleep coach and functional nutritional therapy practitioner who specializes in helping people improve their sleep quality through evidence-based techniques and practical tools for ADHD patients. Her tailored, evidence-based sleep strategies promote better sleep hygiene, strengthen daily routines, and enhance mental and physical well-being.

She is the author of "Relax Sleep Thrive - Your Five-Week Journey to Peaceful, Restorative Sleep," which offers a comprehensive, easy-to-follow program designed to help people identify and resolve their sleep issues through personalized, actionable solutions. She has provided personalized sleep coaching to patients nationwide, helping them with insomnia and other sleep disturbances associated with ADHD.

"The science is abundantly clear that sleep is closely linked to our overall emotional and mental health," Chocko said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity work with Mentavi Health to help people take control of their conditions and achieve wellness."

A long-running study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Americans' sleep problems are becoming more prevalent. In 2013, about 33% of women and 34% of men reported getting less than seven hours of sleep nightly. By 2023, those percentages climbed to about 36% and 38% percent respectively.

Poor sleep can be more common among people with mental health conditions. Research has shown that 55% to 75% of people with ADHD also suffer from sleep disorders. Similar relationships have been found between sleep and depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sleep disorders can exacerbate the symptoms of such conditions and interfere with treatment. Mentavi Health supports patients in practicing sleep hygiene to get sufficient sleep. Methods include maintaining a regular sleep schedule, exercising regularly, using relaxation techniques, blocking excess lights, and avoiding use of electronic devices an hour before bedtime.

For more information about diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders or other mental health concerns, visit https://mentavi.com .

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.

