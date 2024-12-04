Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
Senville Prepares for 2025: Transition to New Refrigerant Standards

Finanznachrichten News

Eco-Friendly R-454B Refrigerant to be Used in All New Mini-Split Models Starting 2025

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Senville, a leading provider of energy-efficient mini-split systems, is proud to announce its compliance with the 2025 refrigerant regulations by transitioning all new mini-split models to the advanced R-454B refrigerant. This move aligns with nationwide efforts to adopt environmentally friendly refrigerants that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining reliable heating and cooling performance.

R-454B is a next-generation refrigerant designed with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) compared to older refrigerants like R-410A. This transition reflects Senville's commitment to sustainability, ensuring that our mini-split systems deliver exceptional energy efficiency and contribute to a greener future without compromising performance. Customers can expect enhanced comfort and efficiency, with the added benefit of making an environmentally conscious choice.

In addition to the benefits for consumers, Senville is focused on ensuring a seamless transition for installers. While most tools and processes remain compatible with the new refrigerant, Senville will provide general guidance and resources to support installers as they adapt to R-454B. This proactive approach ensures that both customers and industry professionals are prepared for the change.

New mini-split models featuring R-454B refrigerant will be available ahead of the 2025 compliance deadline, providing ample time for customers and partners to make the transition. Current systems will continue to operate as usual and are unaffected by the change.

As a leader in our industry, we are committed to staying ahead of regulatory changes and setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility. While the updated refrigerant requirements officially take effect in Canada in 2026, we are proud to announce that we will proactively roll out these changes across Canada throughout 2025. This early implementation underscores our dedication to sustainability and our mission to deliver innovative, forward-thinking solutions to our customers.

For more information about this transition and its benefits, visit Senville or contact our customer support team at customer-care@senville.com.

About Senville
Senville is a leader in energy-efficient mini-split systems, providing innovative heating and cooling solutions for homes and businesses across the country. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, Senville continues to set new standards in customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility.

Contact Information

Jamal Muhanna
Operations Manager
jamal@senville.com
800-242-4935

.

Source: Senville



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
