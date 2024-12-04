Spekit Unveils New AI Capabilities to Give Revenue Teams a Real-Time, Personalized Enablement Assistant Anywhere They're Selling

Powering Revenue Team Execution with Personalized, Just-in-Time Enablement at Scale

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Spekit , the leading just-in-time enablement platform, today announced the launch of its newest AI functionality and a suite of capabilities to further transform how revenue teams learn, access knowledge, and close deals.

The company that originally disrupted digital adoption with its just-in-time approach to tool and process training is reinventing sales enablement by making content effortless to manage, maintain, and share with sales reps anywhere they're selling.

Now, Spekit takes its mission to empower every rep with a personalized enablement assistant to new heights with the release of AI Assist, an evolution of Spekit AI that instantly delivers answers, tailored content recommendations, and embedded guidance-all within the flow of work.

Spekit AI Assist enables sales reps to ask any question in any app and receive highly accurate answers, guidance, and relevant resources so they can win deals in critical moments. For example:

A rep prospecting in Gong can ask, "How do I position our company against "X" competitor?" and AI Assist provides an intelligent positioning statement based on your company's internal knowledge. It also includes links to related resources and recommends relevant content to share with this prospect.

Or, a rep filling out an opportunity in Salesforce can ask, "What fields do I need to input to move this deal to Stage 3?" and AI Assist answers with the exact steps so they can quickly get back to selling while ensuring internal processes are being followed.

Custom-branded and fully integrated into existing workflows, AI Assist bridges the gap between company knowledge and sales rep performance, providing real-time assistance wherever needed.

"Spekit being right there, right when we need it, is a game changer," said Jen Rogers, the Revenue Enablement Manager at ShipBob. "The AI provides my team with the exact content or answers they need to answer emails quickly and just makes it so much easier for them to feel confident in their responses. With AI Assist at their fingers, they'll be able to upsell more and have bigger books of business without feeling the stress that comes with that because they'll have the real-time support and guidance they need."

With this release, Spekit has introduced additional functionality streamlining how enablement teams manage and govern content, including real-time syncing with Google Drive and SharePoint, AI-powered editing, deduplication, and powerful new insights dashboards.

These powerful new content integrations and governance capabilities empower enablement teams to effortlessly keep pace with change, ensuring their teams always have access to the most up-to-date and relevant information, no matter how dynamic the selling environment becomes.

"Our vision has always been to deliver a personalized enablement assistant that empowers reps with the guidance, knowledge, and content they need, exactly when they need it," said Spekit CEO & Co-founder Melanie Fellay. "AI Assist is a critical step in that journey-not just a feature, but a paradigm shift that removes the friction and frustration reps face with traditional tools. It's part of our commitment to redefining enablement, so reps can focus on what truly matters: closing deals and driving growth."

Today's launch ushers in a new era of enablement technology-where knowledge meets action in the moments that matter most, empowering revenue teams to move faster, sell smarter, and win more.

