AAA Distributor: USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com Launch Enhanced Contractor Program to Help Trade Professionals Boost Kitchen Sales and Streamline Projects

Exclusive benefits, superior design support, and nationwide service aim to elevate contractors' business success and provide a business advantage in the booming renovations market.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com , both members of the AAA Distributor family of companies, announce the launch of their new Contractor Program, providing contractors and trade professionals nationwide with pricing, design and ordering advantages that can give them an edge in the booming renovations and remodeling market.

The USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com Contractor Program offers exclusive perks including customized pricing with savings up to 20% on cabinet orders, expedited orders, tailored design services, and access to high-quality kitchen cabinets.

"USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com have expanded their reach to all 50 states, ensuring contractors and trade professionals have access to quality kitchen cabinets no matter where their projects are located," said Dan Strauss, vice president of sales for USA Distributor.

The Contractor Program's launch comes at a pivotal time in the home renovation industry, with consumer spending surging. Homeowner spending on kitchen upgrades - already one of the most desirable home improvement projects - has surged.

A study by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University found a 20% spending increase over the last decade, while Grand View Research projects the U.S. kitchen remodeling industry to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% from 2024 to 2032. This sustained demand underscores the need for reliable suppliers and partners.

The Contractor Program provides key benefits in this high-demand market. Participants receive customized pricing and discounts based on order volume, allowing for significant cost savings on cabinet orders. USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com tailor contractors' orders to optimize the financial benefits, enabling contractors to offer competitive pricing to their clients.

The program also allows contractors to access a diverse selection of premium kitchen cabinets and materials, ensuring that they can meet any needs of their customers. They also can access USA Distributor and AllCabinet.com's industry-leading design team, which collaborates with contractors to create personalized and stunning kitchen layouts and deliver customer satisfaction.

The USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com Contractor Program also offers streamlined project management, with efficient ordering, consultation, and shipping processes that reduce project timelines and minimize delays. Contractors can expect faster lead times, with cabinet deliveries up to 20% quicker than industry averages.

At launch, the plan is designed for individual contractors, but USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com plan to expand the program to include multifamily builders and developers nationwide.

Contractors participating in the program can expect increased profit margins from its exclusive discounts and cost savings, while still offering competitive pricing. Access to high-quality products and design services helps contractors grow their businesses by attracting more clients and taking on larger projects. And with premium products and expert design assistance, contractors will see higher client satisfaction and repeat business.

With over 20 years of experience in the retail space and more than five years of online distribution, USA Distributor and AllCabinets.com have established themselves as a trusted partner for contractors. The company has successfully designed and sold over 20,000 kitchens nationwide, showcasing a proven track record of delivering quality solutions. Their Trustpilot reviews can attest to their success.

About USA Distributor

USA Distributor ( usadistributor.com ) is a trusted national supplier of premium kitchen cabinets, serving homeowners, contractors, and trade professionals. With over 20 years in the retail industry and more than 5 years online, we've successfully designed and sold over 20,000 kitchens across the country. Our mission is to guide customers through every step of creating their dream kitchen, offering expert design services tailored to individual needs. For contractors, we provide seamless support to help them increase sales, backed by our industry-leading design team and exceptional customer service. Discover more at usadistributor.com .

About AllCabinets.com

AllCabinets.com is a premier online source for quality kitchen cabinets, where excellence meets affordability. We take pride in being a leading online distributor, connecting homeowners, contractors, and design professionals with top-tier kitchen cabinetry from major quality brands. Our mission is simple: to redefine your kitchen spaces with exceptional cabinets that blend style, functionality, and durability. We strive to make the process of enhancing your kitchen an enjoyable and seamless experience. For more, visit AllCabinets.com .

