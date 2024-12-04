Vox Royalty Corp.: First Gold Royalty Revenues Received From Castle Hill and Bulong Royalties in Western Australia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is excited to announce the receipt of its first royalty revenues from its Castle Hill and Bulong gold royalties in Western Australia, from operating partners Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") and Black Cat Syndicate Limited ("Black Cat"). Additionally, the Company anticipates inaugural royalty revenues from its Otto Bore gold royalty in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025 from Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star").

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President - Australia stated: "We are excited to share the receipt of first royalty revenue milestones from each of the Castle Hill and Bulong gold projects, both ahead of Vox management expectations. In addition, we expect first royalty revenues to be recognized from the Otto Bore gold royalty within the next six months. These three gold royalties are expected to contribute approximately $3M - $4M in gold-related royalty revenue1 for Vox in 2025. Near-record gold prices of approximately A$4,000/ounce continue to support Vox's well-capitalised operating partners in Western Australia to accelerate their project development and gold production - to the benefit of Vox shareholders."

Figure 1: Myhree open pit (looking north) - multiple dig fleets plus drill & blast activities

Castle Hill - Rayjax Deposit (Western Australia) On Castle Hill, Vox holds a A$40/oz gold royalty (payable up to 75,000oz gold production), plus a net milestone payment of A$2,000,000, triggered at 140,000oz of cumulative gold production. Vox also holds an uncapped 2% realised production royalty over the Kunanalling tenure which surrounds Castle Hill, payable post 75,000oz of gold production from the Castle Hill royalty tenure. On November 22, 2024, Vox received inaugural royalty revenue from Evolution related to gold production from the Rayjax gold deposit on mining lease M15/1831. Ore from Rayjax is processed via the Mungari mill, which is undergoing a capacity expansion from 2Mtpa to 4.2Mtpa as part the ongoing A$250M Mungari 4.2 Project expansion project. Vox acquired the Castle Hill royalty as part of a larger portfolio of four Australian royalties on May 14, 2024.



Bulong - Myhree Deposit (Western Australia) Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty (" NSR ") over key areas of the Bulong Mining Centre (part of Black Cat's Kal East Gold Project), including the high-grade Myhree and Boundary gold deposits. On December 3 , 2024, Vox received first royalty revenue from Black Cat related to gold produced for Q3 2024 from the Myhree gold deposit and processed via a tolling arrangement at the Nortons Gold Fields Paddington Mill. Black Cat has progressed Myhree from discovery in 2018 to first gold doré production in 2024, over an accelerated 6-year timeline.



Otto Bore (Western Australia) Vox holds a 2.5% NSR on cumulative production between 42,000 - 100,000 ounces at Otto Bore. Based on operator correspondence, Vox expects receipt of first royalty revenue from Otto Bore in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025, based on cumulative production to date relative to the 42,000-ounce royalty payability hurdle. According to Northern Star, Otto Bore is a satellite open pit operation located ~10km north of Northern Star's 6Mtpa capacity Thunderbox Mill, mined by way of conventional truck and shovel operations.



About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

Illustrative revenue estimate of $3M - $4M based on the following Vox management assumptions: Bulong - 30,000 to 35,000 recovered ounces at 1% NSR and US$2,500/ounce gold price for $750k to $875k potential revenue Otto Bore - 25,000 to 30,000 recovered ounces at 2.5% NSR and US$2,500/ounce gold price for $1.6M to $1.9M potential revenue Castle Hill - 25,000 to 50,000 recovered ounces, at A$40/ounce royalty rate (US$26/oz at 0.65 AUD:USD) for $650k to $1.3M potential revenue Black Cat Syndicate - Kal East 4,100oz Mined & Counting - dated 11 November 2024 (Figure 1 image): https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/bc8/202d77f5-c14.pdf

