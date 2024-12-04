OneEthos Acquires Artificial Intelligence Startup ToolCharm to Accelerate Nationwide Expansion

OneEthos, the leading fintech platform for mission-driven financial institutions, today announced its acquisition of innovative AI company ToolCharm. Known for developing groundbreaking AI Agents and API Integration using natural language, ToolCharm and its advanced AI capabilities will enable OneEthos to significantly enhance product capabilities, customer experience and operational efficiencies.

"With this acquisition of ToolCharm, OneEthos is doubling-down on its AI and data analytics capabilities, prioritizing investments in cutting-edge research and development to meet evolving customer needs and seize emerging opportunities in a rapidly-changing technological landscape," said Marcio deOliveira, CEO of OneEthos. "The addition of ToolCharm is a testament to our commitment and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey toward enabling mission-driven financial institutions to leverage the latest technologies to achieve a more significant impact."

"ToolCharm's mission has always been to eliminate the barriers between ideas and execution," said Mark Bruckert, Co-Founder & CEO of ToolCharm. "By integrating ToolCharm's AI technology into OneEthos products, we're enabling financial institutions to focus on their mission, not the mechanics. That is going to enable mission-driven financial institutions to leverage the latest technologies to achieve greater investment and impact."

Mission-driven lenders often face challenges due to limited internal resources, which can hinder their ability to effectively deliver services to communities that need the most. Bringing ToolCharm into the technology mix will enable CDFIs, Credit Unions, and Community Banks to expand their reach, improve operational efficiency, and better serve their target communities. Specifically, ToolCharm's technology will be vital in providing customers with enhanced financial education and awareness, improved consumer protection controls, faster loan approvals and more streamlined processes.

OneEthos is the fintech company powering Climate First Bank, the fastest-growing new bank in the United States since 2009. Through OneEthos' ethical solar lending platform, Climate First Bank has originated nearly $200 million in solar lending in only two years, helping the bank to reach $850 million in total assets in just over three years since its inception.

OneEthos is also one of the only fintech companies in the United States regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank, meeting the highest levels of compliance and legal and regulatory controls.

ToolCharm is the second acquisition for OneEthos. In 2022, OneEthos acquired eCountabl, a data company and digital banking platform. By integrating these technology partners into its existing technology portfolio, OneEthos is on track to create a dynamic synergy that will enhance product capabilities, customer experiences, and operational efficiencies.

ToolCharm was founded in 2022 by Mark Bruckert and Owen Burns. Mark, the President & CEO, is a senior Computer Science student at the University of Central Florida and an experienced software engineer. Owen, the Vice President & CTO, is a senior Computer Science student at the University of Central Florida and a published AI researcher.

Mark Bruckert and Owen Burns, the founders of ToolCharm, will join OneEthos as Research and Development Engineers. Their expertise will be instrumental in further developing and expanding the capabilities of OneEthos's platforms.

"ToolCharm was founded to break down the barriers between people and technology. Partnering with OneEthos allows us to scale our tools to communities where they can create tangible impact and meaningful change," said Owen Burns, Co-founder & CTO of ToolCharm.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective of accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest-growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com

About ToolCharm

ToolCharm Inc. is a pioneering AI company reshaping how businesses connect and automate their software. Its flagship product, the Actions API, transforms plain language into actions across CRMs, BI tools, storage providers, and more, simplifying software integration and providing a way for AI assistants to take useful actions without expensive development hassle. The Actions API offers unrivaled speed, cost, and reliability: reducing time-to-action by 86% compared to state-of-the-art large language models, while cutting costs by over 99.99%. ToolCharm also offers Farro, an AI-powered search engine that instantly creates video content to answer any question. Together, these innovative products embody ToolCharm's mission to dissolve the barriers between ideas and execution, empowering people and businesses to turn their vision into reality with unprecedented ease and speed.

For more information, please visit: www.toolcharm.com

Source: OneEthos

View the original press release on accesswire.com