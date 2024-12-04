David's Brial: David's Bridal Taps DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery Partnership

As the First DoorDash Retail Partner in the Wedding and Special Occasion Category, David's Is Bringing Style, Convenience and Flexibility to Your Doorstep Like Never Before

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, is excited to announce a new partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to offer on-demand delivery. Brides, bridesmaids and special occasion shoppers across the U.S. can now access an assortment of gorgeous dresses, shoes and accessories and enjoy delivery to their doorstep in under an hour* from its 180 locations nationwide - all at the same incredible retail price as in-store.

As the first retailer in the wedding and special occasion category to join forces with DoorDash, David's is further delivering on its mission to provide the best service experience in retail for both new and core customers alike by offering even greater convenience, choice and flexibility in the ways they shop. Customers will have quick and easy access to everything they need with a few taps of a button, to make every occasion special, take the stress out of the wedding and event planning process or solve last-minute snafus.

"We are thrilled to partner with DoorDash. When we tested the partnership in the market, customer feedback was fantastic! Our 'Anywhere Commerce' strategy means just that - anywhere she wants it. 'I can't believe it, how fun?!' was our favorite customer quote," said Kelly Cook, President of Brand, Technology and Finance for David's Bridal. "We're already seeing dresses, accessories and intimates as the top David's product categories being shopped through DoorDash. Whether you prefer the convenience of doorstep delivery to help save time during the planning process, need a perfect dress for a last-minute holiday party invite, a save-the-day solution to a suddenly stained bridesmaid dress on the big day or a fabulous pair of 'party-all-night' shoes - David's takes the stress away so you can focus on celebrating and feeling beautiful and confident for any special occasion."

"We're excited to welcome David's Bridal to DoorDash as our first wedding and special occasion retailer," said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. "Consumers can save time in their busy schedules and enjoy the convenience of on-demand delivery of shoes, accessories, dresses, and more. With David's Bridal on the Marketplace, consumers can rest easy knowing that they can get everything they need on DoorDash for important milestones and every occasion in between."

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David's , which includes a wedding website , a universal wedding registry , a robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

