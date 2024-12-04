CubiCasa Expands MLS Partnerships with 10 New Organizations, Led by ARMLS

MLS Partnership Program grows to include more than 75 MLS organizations across the United States

CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced the addition of 10 new MLS partnerships, headlined by ARMLS, the largest MLS in Arizona and one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States. This expansion brings CubiCasa's powerful floor plan creation and recently launched CubiCasa Tour capabilities to thousands of additional real estate professionals across the country, furthering CubiCasa's mission to attach a floor plan to every listing in the United States.

In addition to ARMLS, other new MLSs joining the program include the San Antonio Board of Realtors, Mountain Central Association of Realtors, MLS Technology, MLSListings, Buffalo Trace Multiple Listing Service, Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS, Southern Piedmont Land & Lakes Association of Realtors, Sumter Board of Realtors, and Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program now consists of more than 75 MLSs across the U.S., and participating MLSs secure special discounts to CubiCasa products, as well as access to CubiCasa's nationwide directory of real estate photographers already using CubiCasa to create floor plans for their photo shoots.

"CubiCasa's technology will allow our agents to provide homebuyers with deeper insights into each property, helping consumers in Arizona make smarter and more informed decisions," said Matthew Consalvo, CEO of ARMLS. "ARMLS is committed to equipping our subscribers with the best tools, and CubiCasa is a perfect addition to that toolkit."

CubiCasa's innovative platform includes CubiCasa Tour , an AI-powered virtual tour product that allows users to transform a simple five-minute property scan into an interactive floor plan experience, showcasing photos and media in an accessible format. With CubiCasa Tour, agents can easily create immersive, high-quality tours without the need for expensive equipment or complex processes, making it easier for them to deliver value to clients.

"Our collaboration with CubiCasa means that our members now have access to state-of-the-art floor plans and virtual tour tools, both pivotal assets in today's real estate market," said Gilbert Gonzalez, CEO of the San Antonio Board of Realtors. "These resources empower agents to showcase properties in a more informative way, which ultimately benefits homebuyers as they navigate their options. We're proud to be able to offer tools that make it easier for consumers to find the right home."

"We're thrilled to welcome these new MLS partners to our growing community," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "Our mission is to make floor plans and virtual tours accessible to every real estate professional, empowering agents to offer a more transparent and compelling experience for homebuyers. This expansion is a major step towards that goal."

CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program has achieved exponential growth since its launch in 2022, partnering with some of the largest MLSs in the U.S., bringing intuitive floor plan creation tools to agents and homebuyers. To learn more about CubiCasa and its MLS Partnership Program, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa:

CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa offers a variety of tools to assist in the home buying and selling process, such as CubiCasa Tour, 3D video renders and more. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 2 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

