Continuum Global Solutions Announces Sale of Argentina Operations to Market Line S.A.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Continuum Global Solutions (CGS), a leading provider of Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS), has announced the sale of its Argentina operations to Market Line S.A.

This divestiture furthers the CGS strategy to fuel growth in its higher-margin verticals: Technology, Public Sector, Communications, and Consumer Products while prioritizing investments in cutting-edge AI and automation technologies to bolster its market position.

"This is another significant step forward for our reimagined CM-BPS model. By focusing on AI-driven solutions and expanding our global reach, we're poised to become a leading CM-BPS provider and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions.

"With this acquisition, and the appointment of leadership already familiar with the global BPO industry, we are poised to embrace the future with renewed energy and purpose," said Pablo Mira, President, Market Line S.A. "This change will enable us to be more agile and efficient in meeting the challenges ahead, elevating our company to new heights."

Naeem Arastu, Partner and COO of Skyview Capital adds, "CGS has experienced remarkable growth. This strategic move will allow continued focus on innovation and technology, building on an already strong global foundation."

CGS maintains an extensive global delivery footprint, with operations across the Philippines, India, the United States, Central America, and Europe. Combined with our AI and automation capabilities, this global presence positions CGS for both revenue and margin expansion, while enabling us to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to our target clients.

