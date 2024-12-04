Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Continuum Global Solutions Announces Sale of Argentina Operations to Market Line S.A.

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Continuum Global Solutions (CGS), a leading provider of Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS), has announced the sale of its Argentina operations to Market Line S.A.

This divestiture furthers the CGS strategy to fuel growth in its higher-margin verticals: Technology, Public Sector, Communications, and Consumer Products while prioritizing investments in cutting-edge AI and automation technologies to bolster its market position.

"This is another significant step forward for our reimagined CM-BPS model. By focusing on AI-driven solutions and expanding our global reach, we're poised to become a leading CM-BPS provider and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions.

"With this acquisition, and the appointment of leadership already familiar with the global BPO industry, we are poised to embrace the future with renewed energy and purpose," said Pablo Mira, President, Market Line S.A. "This change will enable us to be more agile and efficient in meeting the challenges ahead, elevating our company to new heights."

Naeem Arastu, Partner and COO of Skyview Capital adds, "CGS has experienced remarkable growth. This strategic move will allow continued focus on innovation and technology, building on an already strong global foundation."

CGS maintains an extensive global delivery footprint, with operations across the Philippines, India, the United States, Central America, and Europe. Combined with our AI and automation capabilities, this global presence positions CGS for both revenue and margin expansion, while enabling us to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to our target clients.

Contact Information

Continuum Communications
Director, Corporate Communications
continuum.communications@continuumgbl.com

.

Source: Continuum Global Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.