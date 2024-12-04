General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker Achieves ASTM E84 Extended Test Certification for Building Industry OSB

(GEVI) General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. proudly announces that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB), has demonstrated its ability to significantly reduce the spread of fire and toxic smoke generation on Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in an ASTM E-84 extended Steiner Tunnel Test at QAI Quality Assurance Institute Testing Laboratory, using its patented green fire chemistry, MFB-34.

OSB used in roof, floor, and wall sheeting is highly flammable and, during a fire, it produces toxic smoke and fumes, making safe and successful building evacuation more difficult and dangerous. Our Class A ASTM E84 delivered a 5 in flame spread and 0 in smoke index, by incorporating our technology throughout the entire board. Currently producers of OSB use concrete coatings that are very expensive and difficult to work with and only provide the protection on one side of the board.

MFB utilized its MFB-34CitroTech Fire Inhibitor Chemistry to pass this test, proving not only its ability to reduce the speed of flame spread but also significantly reducing smoke production on 23/32 OSB. This MFB-34 fire chemistry is not only certified by the EPA Safer Choice program, but it is also UL GreenGuard Gold certified.

MFB is addressing the fire, mold, and moisture challenges that OSB products have faced since they overtook the plywood industry. The company's solutions make OSB safer for consumers and easier to manufacture for producers during the production process. MFB believes that by integrating its products and technologies, OSB producers will be able to develop cost-effective products that address the three main issues in the $28 billion OSB market.

According to the International Residential Code (IRC), the "new 5' code on floor sheeting" refers to Chapter 5, Section R503.1, which outlines the requirements for lumber sheathing used as sub flooring to be Class A. This means that according to building codes, the flooring material within a 5-foot perimeter around the walls of a room needs to be fire-rated, meaning it must be designed to resist the spread of flames for a specific period of time in case of a fire; essentially, the flooring near the walls should be made from a fire-resistant material to help contain a fire from spreading rapidly. MFB's MFB-34CitroTech technology has proven it can meet the Class A ASTM E-84 Extended Test requirements.

