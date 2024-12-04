DirectTrust Announces 2025 Annual Conference: The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced its 2025 Annual Conference: The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity will take place August 4-7, 2025 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

"The 2025 DirectTrust Annual Conference will be a pivotal gathering where technology leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem will gather to address the critical connections between interoperability, digital identity, and the future of cybersecurity," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "We aim to foster collaboration to advance secure and seamless data exchange, ensuring patient trust and safety in an increasingly digital world."

The 2025 conference will build upon the momentum from the 2024 event, themed The Future of Trust in Health, which took place in September at the same venue in St. Louis. The 2024 annual conference convened a diverse group of health and health technology leaders, along with passionate members of the communities they serve, sparking discussions aimed at enhancing data access, privacy, and interoperability within the healthcare ecosystem.

This past year's keynote speakers included author and former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Susannah Fox, who discussed patient empowerment in accessing health information, and Micky Tripathi, Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and Acting Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at HHS, who provided insights into the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's recent initiatives. The event featured panels on state and federal health IT policies, debates on digital credentials, and sessions addressing cybersecurity challenges, AI advancements, and patient-centered care.

The conference is set to feature an agenda of engaging keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive breakout sessions designed to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare technology. A call for proposals to speak at the 2025 Annual Conference is expected to open in February.

The 2025 annual conference sponsorship prospectus is now available and can be viewed here: https://directtrust.org/conference/sponsor For the latest updates and information on the 2025 DirectTrust Annual Conference: The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity visit https://directtrust.org/conference.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

