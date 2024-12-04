Prestigious industry recognitions and strategic partnerships with top firms in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. fuel Conquest's strong growth trajectory

Conquest Planning Inc. ("Conquest"), a technology platform modernizing financial planning with customized and consumable advice, today celebrates a significant milestone after recently surpassing 1 million financial plans. This accomplishment is bolstered by its continued expansion into the United Kingdom and the United States, along with its recognition as one of 10 companies to win Manulife and the World Economic Forum's Prospering in Longevity Challenge, among other notable accolades.

Originally founded in 2018 by Dr. Mark Evans, an industry veteran with over 30 years experience, Conquest's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software empowers institutions to offer financial advice at scale, from mass-market clients to ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Conquest serves financial advisors, banks, brokerages, wirehouses, insurance firms and pension providers, offering a platform that meets the unique demands of a diverse customer base, across the entire wealth continuum. Leveraging its Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), an AI-based engine that performs thousands of complex calculations around every piece of client information, advisors and clients are able to quickly and accurately understand the impact of different scenarios on clients' goals and recommend the next best financial decision.

"What began as a simple whiteboard session and a vision to make financial advice accessible for all has grown into a powerful, intuitive financial planning technology that's transforming how tens of thousands of professionals guide their clients toward financial security and success," said Evans. "Throughout my long tenure in the industry, I've seen the technology and client experience gap in financial services widen globally. Conquest has stepped in to bridge that gap, providing a modern, adaptable solution that allows financial plans to evolve alongside savers, spenders and investors as they navigate each stage of life."

With its AI-powered platform, Conquest is working to make best-in-class financial guidance more accessible to people around the world. The firm's recent recognition as a winner of the "Prospering in Longevity Challenge," where it was named one of only three top innovators, highlights its focus on delivering innovative, accessible solutions aimed at enhancing quality of life for people worldwide. This challenge was designed to recognize organizations with forward-thinking approaches to helping people live longer, healthier lives. Conquest believes all people, whether they are in the borrowing, accumulation or decumulation phase of life, deserve a flexible, dynamic financial plan that adapts to life's changes and accounts for extended lifespans.

In 2024, Conquest has achieved impressive recognition for its modern software solutions. It has received a number of notable accolades, including:

Ranking of 51 st out of over 400 companies on Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada driven by 858 percent revenue growth over three years

out of over 400 companies on driven by 858 percent revenue growth over three years Placing 27 th on the Deloitte Canada Technology Fast 50 list , 135 th on Deloitte North America's Fast 500 list

on the , 135 on Earning recognition as one of Wealth Professional's 5-Star Wealth Tech Providers in 2024

Additionally, Conquest was named a finalist for ThinkAdvisor's 2024 Luminaries Innovation award and appeared on CB Insights' Fintech 100for the second consecutive year. These acknowledgements reflect Conquest's rapid growth, industry leadership and innovation in wealth technology.

"What sets Conquest apart is our dedication to enhancing the advisor and client experience with technology designed to empower any investor," said Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer at Conquest Planning. "Our platform provides advisors and end clients with a modern, technology-forward solution to create interactive, collaborative plans while giving clients a clear, actionable path to their goals. Through automation, real-time monitoring and personalized recommendations, we're helping clients at any stage of life thrive in a digital world and instilling confidence in clients as they pursue their financial journeys."

Now counting more than 60 percent of the Canadian financial advisor market as users, Conquest is rapidly gaining adoption in the U.S. and U.K., delivering innovative, AI-driven financial planning solutions to a growing international audience. Most recently, the firm has inked partnerships with large institutions including Manulife Wealth and Raymond James in Canada andPlannrCRM in the U.K. It has also deepened its relationship with its first enterprise client in the U.S., Pershing X, by rolling out key platform enhancements

