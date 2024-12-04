The Exterior Company, LLC: The Exterior Company Restores Historic Marietta Home With Free Roof Through Under One Roof Giveaway

MARIETTA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / The Exterior Company (TEC) is proud to announce the latest recipient of its Under One Roof program: Ian and Caitlyn Clayton, the dedicated stewards of the historic Sultzbach-Reinhart House. Built in 1812, this Marietta landmark represents more than just history-it's the heart of a young family's dream to create a forever home.

The Clayton family purchased the property just over a year ago, embracing its character and history while committing to restoring it for future generations. Like any historic home, it comes with its share of challenges. But for Ian, an Army veteran medically discharged after a severe back injury, and Caitlyn, those challenges were worth it as they worked tirelessly to make their dream home a reality.

When the Claytons reached out to TEC, they were hoping for assistance with their aging roof. But as Project Manager Melvin Kleinsasser discovered, their story was about more than just shingles and gutters.

"When I first met the Clayton family, I could tell this was more than a project-this was an opportunity to make a real impact," said Kleinsasser. "This home is a perfect fit for our Under One Roof program. It's not just about restoring a historic icon; it's about helping a family that truly deserves it."

Ian has taken on several jobs to support his family and their vision of turning the Sultzbach-Reinhart House into their forever home. Despite the challenges, including his injury, he continues to provide for his family and remains deeply committed to his community in Marietta.

Receiving a new roof was an emotional milestone for the Claytons.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude and feel like a huge burden has been lifted," shared Ian and Caitlyn. "This gift is so much more than a roof-it's peace of mind, safety, and hope for the future. We can't thank TEC enough."

TEC's Under One Roof program underscores its mission to give back. For every 1,000 roofs installed, the company donates a free roof to a deserving homeowner. This initiative is made possible through partnerships with industry leaders like Atlas Roofing, which generously donated materials for this project.

"This program is about more than just roofs," explained TEC Chief Operating Officer Joe Hydrick. "It's about restoring hope and giving families the ability to focus on building their futures. For the Clayton family, and for the Sultzbach-Reinhart House, this is a way to honor the past while creating a solid foundation for years to come."

TEC's dedication to community and craftsmanship is evident in every project. The restored roof not only protects the Clayton family but also preserves a vital piece of Marietta's history.

