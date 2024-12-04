Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") announced today its intent to explore the integration of Bitcoin as an accepted form of payment across its business platforms. This move aligns with the Company's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving preferences of its global customer base.

As part of the exploration phase, Flora Growth is preparing the necessary technological and operational frameworks to handle Bitcoin transactions securely and to hold Bitcoin as currency. This initiative reflects Flora's forward-thinking approach to financial flexibility, recognizing the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate medium of exchange worldwide.

"Integrating Bitcoin is not just about staying ahead of the curve; it's about giving our customers and partners more choice in how they transact with us," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer. "We see this as an opportunity to embrace innovation, attract new customers, and diversify our financial options in a way that aligns with Flora's long-term vision for growth and accessibility."

The Company views Bitcoin acceptance as a complementary addition to its current payment ecosystem. By exploring cryptocurrency capabilities, Flora aims to appeal to a broader demographic, particularly in regions where cryptocurrency is widely used and trusted.

"Blockchain technology and digital currencies are becoming integral parts of the global economy," added Mr. Starke. "We are taking a measured approach to ensure this transition, if implemented, will be secure, compliant, and beneficial for our stakeholders."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232326

SOURCE: Flora Growth Corp.