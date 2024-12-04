Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
Ashtead Group plc
4th December 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q2 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31st October 2024 will be announced on 10th December 2024.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151
