Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Ashtead Group plc

4th December 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31st October 2024 will be announced on 10th December 2024.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151