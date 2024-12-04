China-based HUEG has launched a new mounting system featuring a patented clamp design. The system, made from Zn-Al-Mg coated steel, supports concrete and pile foundations. HUEG, Chinese solar mounting system manufacturer, has released a new C-shaped mounting system for ground installations. The C-Profile Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel Solar Mounting System is made of steel coated in zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg ). "This material is known for its excellent corrosion resistance and self-repair capabilities," the company said. "This advanced material ensures that the system performs reliably even in ...

