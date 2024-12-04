Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Recently, the Second China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo was grandly held in Beijing, attracting over 600 companies and institutions from nearly 70 countries and regions to showcase the latest technologies and products in key supply chain sectors. Founded in 1979, Shenglong Electric, a leader in China's intelligent electric power field, showcased multiple globally innovative products at this expo, drawing widespread attention due to its 45 years of technological accumulation and innovative practices.





Shenglong Electric, an international brand in the field of smart electricity, launched two "world's first" products at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo.

In the clean energy section, Shenglong Electric unveiled two self-developed cutting-edge technology products: the world's first AI-powered medium and low-voltage distribution cabinet, AI-iPanel, and the world's first digital twin smart building management system for the metaverse, iDrip 5.0. These products demonstrate Shenglong Electric's exceptional capabilities in automation, digitalization, and green energy.

AI-iPanel: Entering the AI Era of Distribution Equipment

As a revolutionary innovation in the distribution field, AI-iPanel upgrades distribution equipment from traditional intelligence to the age of artificial intelligence, fundamentally transforming the conventional power operation model. At the launch event, Shenglong Electric's R&D engineer, Hu Jia, interacted with AI-iPanel using natural language. The system not only quickly detected and reported equipment anomalies but also provided targeted adjustment suggestions. "AI-iPanel can 'think' and 'speak,' possessing autonomous management and rapid fault diagnosis capabilities, moving traditional distribution systems from a 'black box' state to a new phase of digitalization and transparency," Hu stated. This product significantly enhances the autonomous operation capabilities of distribution systems through deep integration of natural language interaction, intelligent algorithms, and load optimization technology, reducing operation and maintenance costs while improving operational efficiency, thus providing innovative solutions to achieve carbon neutrality goals.

iDrip 5.0: Breathing Life into Buildings with Metaverse Technology

Another highly anticipated product is the world's first metaverse digital twin smart building management system, iDrip 5.0. This system integrates over 20 subsystems, including security, fire protection, building control, and power management, into a single platform, creating a digital "brain" for smart buildings. Through advanced algorithm models, iDrip 5.0 animates static buildings, allowing dynamic adjustments to operational states based on real-time data, enhancing safety and management efficiency, and pioneering a new model for building management.

Promoting Supply Chain Innovation, Showcasing the Strength of "Made in China"

Shenglong Electric's innovations not only provide new solutions for the global energy industry but also set a benchmark for the digital, green, and high-end development of China's advanced manufacturing sector. At the expo, representatives from several Fortune Global 500 companies highly recognized Shenglong Electric's technological strength and innovation speed, noting that its products inject new momentum into the optimization of global supply chains.

Shenglong Electric stated that it will continue to increase R&D investment in the future, committed to promoting efficient energy use and green development through technological innovation, contributing more wisdom and strength of "Made in China" to global supply chain construction.

Short Video Script for New Product Launch at the Second Chain Expo

On November 27, at the Second Chain Expo, Shenglong Electric held a new product launch event, unveiling two globally pioneering products.

Shenglong Electric announced the launch of the world's first AI-powered medium and low-voltage distribution cabinet, AI-iPanel.

Engineer from Shenglong Electric's subsidiary, Optics Valley Electric: "Our AI-iPanel not only monitors data but also integrates voice interaction technology with intelligence, capable of speaking, thinking, and self-managing for the first time."

Shenglong Electric introduced the digital twin smart building management system, iDrip 5.0.

President of Optics Valley Electric, Gong Shengde: "iDrip 5.0 offers an immersive metaverse experience."

iDrip 5.0 automatically controls all devices in the building for intelligent operation through AI models.

At the launch event, media from central and provincial levels, as well as industry outlets, attended to report on the event; guests and clients from both domestic and international backgrounds engaged in discussions and potential collaborations.

