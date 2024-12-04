Brian Maloney Rejoins Ram Realty Advisors to Lead Retail Expansion

Ram Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the return of Brian Maloney as a Managing Director, leading the firm's strategic growth initiatives in the retail sector. Brian is joining the firm as a Principal and will serve on the Investment and Management Committees.

In connection with Brian's return, Ram Realty Advisors is creating a new initiative to expand its retail footprint throughout the Southeast. Ram currently owns 1,040,000 square feet in 12 properties and has a pipeline of 5 additional retail properties totaling 625,000 square feet. Ram's portfolio is anchored by several national grocers, including Whole Foods Market, Publix, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Ram Realty Advisor's plans to significantly increase its retail holdings.

"Brian's return is exciting for our team and will act as a catalyst for further growth," said Casey Cummings, CEO of Ram Realty Advisors. "His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we pursue additional mixed-use and retail development and acquisition opportunities. Brian has a keen eye for identifying strong real estate and an extensive network of retailer relationships."

Brian rejoins Ram after serving as Vice President at Whole Foods Market, where he oversaw new store development and asset management. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of key markets will help drive significant value creation. In this role, Brian will lead Ram's retail division, leveraging his experience at Whole Foods to expand Ram's retail strategy and enhance the existing portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties.

"I'm excited to work alongside familiar colleagues who are committed to excellence," said Brian Maloney. "The Ram team is focused on the real estate, first and foremost. This reunion provides an opportunity to follow my passion and look for creative projects and solutions for growing retail brands. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."

Brian's career spans nearly two decades in commercial real estate, with a focus on retail development, asset management and portfolio strategy. Prior to his time at Whole Foods Market, Brian spent five years leading Ram's retail team. He also gained valuable experience during his eight years at EDENS, where he held various roles, most notably as a Vice President of Leasing for the East Coast market. Earlier in his career, Brian practiced law and worked as a Development Associate for a private developer in Atlanta. He holds a B.A. from Wofford College and a J.D. from the University of Georgia.

ABOUT RAM

Ram Realty Advisors LLC acquires and develops retail, multifamily, and mixed-use properties in select high-growth markets throughout the Southeast. The investments are capitalized by Ram-sponsored discretionary private equity funds and institutional co-investment vehicles. Since 1996, Ram has deployed more than $4.8 billion of capital. Ram and its predecessor entities were founded in 1978. The Company is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has offices in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.

www.ramrealestate.com

CONTACT:

Cristin Curcio

Ram Realty Advisors

P: 561-282-4643

www.ramrealestate.com

SOURCE: Ram Realty Advisors

View the original press release on accesswire.com