Cybersecurity Leaders Oliver Newbury and Matt Thomlinson Join Oleria as Advisors

Oleria, a visionary software provider in identity security, today announced that luminary CISOs Oliver Newbury and Matt Thomlinson have joined as company advisors. They bring a wealth of experience in securing global enterprises across industries and shaping innovative cybersecurity strategies to support Oleria's ambitious vision.

Newbury and Thomlinson join Oleria during a pivotal moment of growth for the company, which was recently recognized as a winner of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Awards for its innovative approach to identity security.

"Oliver and Matt bring decades of leadership experience securing some of the world's most dynamic enterprises, and their expertise will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to reimagine identity security," said Jim Alkove, CEO and co-founder of Oleria. "With the support of our advisors, Oleria has developed a platform that finally delivers security and IT teams the visibility, intelligence, and action they need to take control of identity security to protect their organizations."

The urgency for stronger identity security has never been greater. With 80% of data breaches involving compromised credentials and identity-targeted attacks increasing 71% in the past year, security teams face growing pressure to evolve their approach quickly.

Both Newbury and Thomlinson shared their perspectives on the most pressing identity security challenges for enterprises and their decision to join Oleria as advisors.

"Enterprises today struggle to maintain consistent and appropriate access across their organization, leaving them exposed to significant risks," said Newbury. "Oleria's approach to unifying identity governance and access management is transformative, giving organizations the clarity and control needed to address vulnerabilities and restore confidence in their security posture. I'm excited to join as an advisor and partner with the Oleria team to realize their vision."

"One of the biggest challenges enterprises face is managing disparate identity systems and enforcing security policies consistently," said Thomlinson. "Oleria's platform provides visibility and actionable insights across the identity plane, empowering security and IT teams to act swiftly and decisively. I'm honored to join as an advisor and look forward to partnering with the Oleria team as they address one of cybersecurity's most critical challenges."

About Oliver Newbury:

Oliver Newbury is a Senior Advisor at the global alternative asset firm TPG, where he focuses on driving business growth and fostering innovation. Previously, he was the Global CISO at Barclays and Chief Technology Officer for BT's Security Division, leading major cybersecurity transformation initiatives. His extensive experience includes developing national cybersecurity centers, advising multinational enterprises, and crafting strategies to combat advanced threats. Newbury holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Surrey and a Bachelor of Science in Bioinformatics from the University of Birmingham.

About Matt Thomlinson:

Matt Thomlinson is the Chief Technology Officer for Enterprise & Platform Services at Electronic Arts. He has been with EA since 2016 and before being CTO, he served as Chief Information Security Officer. In that role, he was responsible for protecting EA's global enterprise, online gaming services and payment systems, and defending EA's hundreds of millions of global players.

With over 25 years of cybersecurity experience, Thomlinson has secured cloud services at scale, contributed to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and held advisory roles with industry and government on mitigating identity-driven risks. He holds a Bachelor and Master in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.

About Oleria:

Oleria reimagines identity security, providing organizations with the clarity and control needed to protect their most critical assets. Built on the groundbreaking Trustfusion platform, Oleria empowers security teams with the visibility, intelligence, and action required to stay ahead of emerging threats. Founded by cybersecurity veterans and backed by top investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, and Zscaler, Oleria is setting a new standard for modern identity security. For more information, visit www.oleria.com.

