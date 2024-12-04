Polaris Transportation Group Launches Sustainability Action Plan

Polaris Transportation Group is proud to announce the implementation of their comprehensive Sustainability Action Plan. As a leader in North American transportation and logistics, the company aims to create a more sustainable tomorrow by reducing their environmental impact and supporting the communities they touch while continuing to deliver exceptional service.

An innovative family-owned company known as the CrossBorderPros, Polaris recognizes sustainability as a key component of their long-term business strategy. They are aware of the growing importance of environmental and social responsibility in transportation and choose to be part of the solution.

In 2023, Polaris collaborated with University of Guelph Assistant Dean of Strategic Partnerships & Societal Impact, Professor Audrey Jamal, to create the Polaris Sustainability Action Plan. Together, they established a roadmap with policies meant to benefit the environment as well as their customers, employees, partners and broader community.

Professor Audrey Jamal states, "Polaris came to me with the intention to elevate their already existing eco-friendly practices. We developed a holistic plan highlighting their corporate duties to protect the planet, take care of the people across their company and communities while working with ethical, environmentally conscious partners," She adds, "It brings me hope to see prominent carriers like Polaris demonstrating this outstanding commitment to their sustainability efforts."

In alignment with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Polaris' five sustainability pillars focus on their work, employees, planet, community and partners. With an emphasis on hard work ethic and delivering reliable transportation and logistics services, the company intends to operate with integrity by adhering to stringent safety, security and quality standards. As Women's Trucking Federation of Canada partners, a Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation and Top Fleet Employers of Distinction, they follow exemplary human resources practices that have fostered a diverse and inclusive workplace environment where all employees have equal opportunities to succeed in their careers.

Polaris' planet-focused initiatives involve reducing greenhouse gas emissions by integrating energy-efficient technologies into their operations. They are investing in energy-saving facility upgrades as well as fuel-efficient equipment and cutting-edge fleet innovations including artificial intelligence and automation for route optimization, digitized administrative processes and streamlined supply chain operations. Utilizing visual asset tracking and fleet management systems, the company monitors driver habits and equipment performance to ensure optimal efficiency on the road. Their partnership with Green Economy Canada will provide them with the necessary resources to monitor the effectiveness of these efforts and identify opportunities for continued improvement.

Through volunteerism and charitable donations to local, national and international humanitarian causes, Polaris is building strong, resilient communities around them. The recent launch of the Polaris Community Care Unit is making an immense difference in the fight against hunger with over 27,000lbs of food and essential items delivered to food banks, shelters and other organizations across the Greater Toronto Area, Southern Ontario and into the USA.

As a transportation and logistics company with a diverse network of partners and suppliers, Polaris solely collaborates with businesses whose operations are entirely ethical and sustainable. Their partners are required to adhere to the same high standards of social and environmental responsibility the company upholds.

Polaris will conduct annual reporting on the progress of these five pillars to hold themselves accountable and review their impact. They recently onboarded a Sustainability Coordinator, Fulya Karakas-Akgun, to oversee the execution of these policies across their operations. Additionally, the company has formed the Polaris Sustainability Task Force, comprised of employees from various departments working together to reach their targets.

Polaris CEO Dave Cox comments, "As Polaris moves towards a more sustainable future, I am deeply passionate about making a positive difference for our people, partners, community and planet. We have a tremendous opportunity to take action, engage and inspire within the supply chain sector. This journey allows us to explore new relationships, actively participate in our communities and contribute meaningfully to environmental wellbeing. Together, we can drive real change."

With the launch of the multi-faceted Polaris Sustainability Action Plan, the company not only aims to safeguard the future of transportation but also to pave the way for the next generation to enjoy a better tomorrow.

