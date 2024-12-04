Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Win at Work, a leading career coaching and leadership development company, announced the launch of its innovative Get Hired FAST! career coaching program. Spearheaded by founder and executive coach Eric Woodard, this comprehensive program is designed to address the challenges job seekers face in an evolving labor market, where traditional job search methods often fall short.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, remote work, and shifting professional dynamics, job seekers are finding it increasingly difficult to stand out. The Get Hired FAST! program offers a results-driven approach that equips participants with modern strategies to land offers.

"Job seekers today need more than just perseverance-they need a proven system that cuts through outdated advice and focuses on what works in today's market," said Eric Woodard, Founder and CEO of Win at Work. "Our program provides actionable strategies that help candidates gain clarity, build meaningful connections, and present themselves in a way that resonates with hiring managers."





(In frame: Eric Woodard, Founder and CEO of Win at Work.)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11077/232318_2e61bdd914d3e9b3_001full.jpg

A Comprehensive Solution for Job Search Success

The Get Hired FAST! program is structured to support job seekers at every stage of the process.

Its Key components include:

One-on-One Coaching : Biweekly, personalized coaching sessions designed to provide targeted guidance and support.

: Biweekly, personalized coaching sessions designed to provide targeted guidance and support. Online Learning Modules : Access to 15 on-demand modules offering approximately six hours of content focused on critical job search tactics.

: Access to 15 on-demand modules offering approximately six hours of content focused on critical job search tactics. Group Coaching Sessions : Weekly live Zoom sessions led by Eric Woodard, featuring topic-specific discussions and interactive Q&A.

: Weekly live Zoom sessions led by Eric Woodard, featuring topic-specific discussions and interactive Q&A. Community Engagement: Ongoing support through a private Facebook group moderated by Woodard, where participants can receive feedback on resumes, cover letters, and job search strategies.

The program stands out by shifting the focus away from outdated strategies, such as over-optimizing for applicant tracking systems (ATS) or hiding personal details, and instead emphasizes building trust and authenticity. Participants learn how to craft compelling resumes, network effectively, follow up strategically, and excel in interviews.

"The job market has changed significantly, and many job seekers are frustrated by the lack of traction," Woodard explained. "Our program addresses these challenges head-on, offering a fresh approach that prioritizes human connection and strategic action."









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZgencJA_6E

As job seekers navigate a complex and competitive landscape, the Get Hired FAST! program offers timely and practical support. The program is open to individuals in the U.S. and globally, with enrollment available immediately.

For more information about Win at Work and the Get Hired FAST! program, please visit here. To book a call with Dr. Eric Woodard, please visit here.

About Win at Work:

Win at Work is a career coaching and leadership development firm dedicated to helping professionals achieve their career goals through personalized coaching, innovative strategies, and comprehensive support. Founded by Eric Woodard, Win at Work leverages decades of experience to empower individuals and organizations to unlock their potential and thrive in today's dynamic job market.





(Win at Work Logo)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11077/232318_2e61bdd914d3e9b3_002full.jpg

About Dr. Eric Woodard:

Dr. Eric Woodard is a high-performance career and leadership coach with a rich background in public service, including roles at the White House, U.S. Senate, State Department, and Smithsonian Institution. He holds advanced degrees in international affairs and human and organizational learning and is a Master Certified Coach (MCC) with the International Coaching Federation. Eric has authored multiple books, including Your Last Day of School and The Ultimate Guide to Internships. His coaching philosophy emphasizes resilience, clarity, and confidence, helping individuals unlock their potential and achieve lasting success.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232318

SOURCE: WoodardWeb, LLC