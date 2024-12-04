Introducing XREAL One Series: World's First Cinematic AR Glasses with X1 Independent Spatial Computing Chip for Complete Spatial Screen Control

Delivering a consistent three degrees-of-freedom cinematic spatial display from virtually any device, XREAL One Series features XREAL's first silicon chip called X1, a fully redesigned optical engine, adjustable interpupillary distance options, multiple TÜV Rheinland eye health certifications, enhanced audio output with Sound by Bose, and a modular multimodal AI camera.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL today unveiled a step change for its newest augmented reality (AR) glasses, XREAL One Series, that the company believes is the biggest leap forward for the consumer AR industry and advances its mission to bring AR to everyone. Using XREAL's brand new, in-house designed X1 independent spatial computing co-processor, XREAL One Series creates a spatial display from nearly any device and for anything the wearer sees, leaping beyond the limits of today's AR and VR devices by introducing a fully customizable cinematic virtual screen that is for the first time spatially controlled by the glasses themselves. XREAL One Series connects to nearly any compute device with video over USB-C, unlocking a spatial display for unlimited apps, games, web sites, productivity tools, communications platforms, and more, while also enabling AR holographic experiences from developers who build with XREAL's SDK.

XREAL One Series consists of XREAL One and XREAL One Pro, and are the first cinematic AR glasses, wearable displays, or smart glasses to deliver native next generation three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) spatial computing using an integrated spatial co-processing chip built directly into the glasses. The custom chip is called X1 and is the first of its kind for any optical see through (OST) AR glasses. XREAL One Series features improved support for a variety of interpupillary distance (IPD) ranges, multiple TÜV Rheinland eye health certifications, Sound by Bose for audio, plus an optional modular multimodal AI camera, another first for the cinematic AR glasses category.

"The XREAL One Series represents the most advanced consumer AR glasses on the market today," said Chi Xu, CEO and Co-founder of XREAL. "With the X1 chip, we're introducing our biggest innovation since pioneering lightweight, portable, tethered AR glasses. X1 is the result of over three years of cutting-edge research and development, culminating in the world's first customized silicon designed specifically for OST AR glasses. This is a transformative moment for XREAL customers-X1 powers the kind of spatial computing we've always envisioned and that customers have been eagerly waiting for. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the XREAL One Series and see the X1 chip in action. It's a true game-changer."

Spatial Computing Anywhere with X1

Any XREAL One Series wearer, no matter if they connect their XREAL One Series glasses to an iPhone, Android device, Steam Deck, Windows PC, MacBook, or just about any device with video-out over USB-C, can experience the most stable virtual screen and anchor it anywhere they choose in three dimensional space with the simple press of a button on the glasses. These are AR glasses benefits previously held back by limited hardware and software configurations.

XREAL One Series produces spatial displays that are larger, more stable, more customizable, with faster refresh rates than any AR glasses available today because they are built around a revolutionary custom design that spotlights the company's refreshed optical engine plus the built-in X1 co-processor. The unrivaled combination offers a consistent low latency 3DoF spatial screen regardless of source device with a crystal clear picture from edge to edge. X1 delivers an incredibly low motion-to-photon (M2P) latency of only ~3ms at 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and stable anchored or floating spatial screen at all times, without visual blur or image lag. The M2P latency, spatial anchoring and image stability delivered by X1 are unlike any OST AR device available in market today, far surpassing previous industry benchmarks of ~20ms.

The XREAL One Series design exemplifies the inherent advantages of OST AR compared to video see-through (VST) AR, providing a significantly superior spatial display compared to more expensive and cumbersome VST devices such as Apple Vision Pro which clocks 12ms M2P latency. Accompanying blazing speed and stability is the simplest display switching for any AR glasses. Changing between Follow and Anchor display modes, and display customization options, has become much easier and more user-friendly. Adjustments can be quickly performed by pressing the red X button on the underside of the glasses' right temple, removing the tax of reaching for and navigating settings screens from the external host device.

The on-glasses customization options include: screen size, screen distance, stabilizer, side view, brightness enhancement, display optimization, color temperature, 2D/3D switching, IPD adjustment, volume and sound settings, button mapping settings, sensor calibration, language settings, tutorial and factory reset. The XREAL One Series also features Ultra Wide Mode viewing with a 32:9 aspect ratio, perfect for productivity and some gaming experiences.

Bigger Displays, Expanded IPDs, More Eye Comfort, and Thinner Frames

XREAL has evolved its advanced proprietary optical engine for XREAL One Series, offering a perfect viewing experience from any angle equal to 1080p Full HD for each eye. XREAL is known for its gigantic cinematic displays and reaches an impressive 50-degree field-of-view (FOV) with XREAL One, which employs a triangular birdbath lens design that achieves a 20.7% larger display area than the XREAL Air 2 series. XREAL One Pro achieves a big industry first by creating the first flat-prism lens design, a change from the traditional triangular birdbath design, and reaching an industry-leading 57-degree FOV. This is an 11mm thin plane that's 40.9% thinner than traditional birdbath optics and increases the FOV by 23.9% compared to the XREAL Air 2 Series and which produces a 63.6% larger display area than the XREAL Air 2 series.

To ensure absolute comfort and fit with no blurring areas, XREAL is offering horizontal IPD options for the new glasses. XREAL One Pro comes in two sizes for different IPD ranges, 57-66mm and 66-75mm, allowing customers to select the horizontal IPD size that's best for their vision. XREAL One comes in one size and includes software-based adjustable IPD. Both glasses feature three-level temple adjustments to help wearers find the right vertical IPD setting, and both can be paired with prescription inserts. XREAL One Series provides a higher standard of protection against eye-fatigue and UV protection, and are the first AR glasses to obtain two new TÜV Rheinland certifications: High Visibility, meaning the display is certified for high definition and clarity from edge to edge even under strong sunlight environments, and Eye Comfort (5 Star); they're also TÜV Rheinland certified for Low Blue-Light and Flicker Free.

Both glasses feature a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 600 and 700 nits respectively, which means images look crisp and vibrant even in challenging lighting conditions. XREAL's electrochromic dimming for immersion control that darkens and lightens the lenses with the touch of a button on the glasses is present on both sets.

"We're pioneering a super large 57-degree FOV, which is an incredibly wide FOV for OST head worn devices and a better option than heavy VST headsets," CEO Xu said. "XREAL One Series is bigger than just big, its also the most stable spatial screen in OST. Our world-leading low latency produces a super stable spatial display that's surprising everyone who sees it. Plus, with the new TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort (5-Star) certification, you can expect a high level of eye comfort and safety from your new XREAL glasses. With these results, we're now at the point where AR glasses' spatial screens can truly replace physical monitors all day long."

"XREAL One Series has achieved a significant milestone in eye comfort, becoming the first augmented reality glasses to receive the prestigious TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort (5 Star) Certification. This certification is a testament to the advanced design and technology of XREAL One Series, offering users immersive AR experiences without compromising their eye health," said Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Electrical.

"Offering multiple IPD options for AR glasses is a big deal," said Dr. Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD, a board-certified Ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained refractive specialist. "Mechanical adjustments to diopters can sometimes lead to user error if not properly calibrated, potentially resulting in asthenopia (eye strain) or discomfort during extended use. Pre-set software adjustable IPD and variable IPD physical sizes like XREAL is offering are safer and more comfortable choices for customers' eye health."

XREAL One Series is crafted using a light yet sturdy magnesium alloy front shell that is lighter and stronger than previous generations and gives the front frame a slimmer appearance with enhanced heat dissipation for long-term comfort. An interchangeable front frame allows wearers to customize the look of their glasses, offering a range of finishes. The temple design has been optimized for weight distribution, reducing pressure on the bridge of the nose and achieving further balance than previous generations. The use of lightweight nylon for the hinges maintains durability while further reducing overall weight. XREAL One weighs 84 grams and XREAL One Pro weighs 87 grams.

The glasses' temples include a 4-microphone layout with exclusive near-field and far-field algorithms that capture clear recordings of both near and distant voices. This can enable audio recording for meeting summaries, transcriptions and translations, or empower other recording scenarios.

Advanced Audio Options with Sound by Bose

XREAL One and XREAL One Pro incorporate customized Sound by Bose, delivering audio that is meticulously fine-tuned for XREAL One Series and providing significantly enhanced listening experiences when compared to similar head worn or mobile devices.

Bose meticulously fine-tuned the audio performance of XREAL One and XREAL One Pro to provide optimal audio quality for the wearer. Superior mid-to-high frequencies enrich subtle details, while the glasses form factor allows for a more natural soundscape.

"The Sound by Bose program allows us to bring our renowned audio capability to new categories and markets where sound matters," said Nick Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Bose. "Our audio tuning expertise creates a powerful and distinguished sound experience for the XREAL One Series. Content is more vibrant and lifelike, and we know consumers will hear the difference."

Introducing the XREAL Eye Camera

The XREAL One Series supports an optional and modular RGB camera called XREAL Eye, a first-of-its-kind detachable accessory that captures real-time 12MP high-definition photos and smooth HD video recording at up to 1080p at 60fps. XREAL Eye can be activated by the touch of a button on the temple of the glasses. Empowering recreational photos and video capture from the wearers' point of view, the camera is nestled snugly below the bridge of the nose and between the zero-pressure nose pads, and can be easily removed for later use. In a future update after launch, XREAL Eye will add multimodal AI capabilities, including image recognition and communication via voice commands, in unison with an AI or voice assistant coming from the glasses' host device.

When pairing the XREAL One Series glasses with the XREAL Eye camera plus the XREAL Beam Pro mobile device, people can now combine first person point of view photos and videos with augmented reality holographic displays overlaid on the real world. This is an exciting update that allows XREAL owners to show anyone what they're seeing through their XREAL glasses through external photos and videos.

Pricing and Availability

XREAL One is available for pre-orders now for $499 USD, £449 GBP, €549 Euro through XREAL.com and XREAL's Amazon store. XREAL One Pro is available for pre-orders now for $599 USD, £549 GBP, €649 Euro through XREAL.com. XREAL One is expected to begin shipping to customers in mid-December and XREAL One Pro is expected to ship to customers in early 2025. Bundles will be available with XREAL One or XREAL One Pro plus XREAL Beam Pro; see XREAL.com for more. The new lineup will be available globally in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Czech, Netherlands, China, Japan, and Korea.

See XREAL.com for more.

Contact: Ralph.Jodice@XREAL.com

