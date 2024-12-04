Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 December 2024 was 969.19p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 December 2024
