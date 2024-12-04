Indicor Expands Water Technologies With Acquisition of Aquam

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / INDICOR, LLC, a leading diversified industrial company specializing in mission-critical technologies, today announced the successful acquisition of Aquam Water Services Ltd ("Aquam") and Orbis Intelligent Systems Inc ("Orbis), a pioneer in the supply of smart solutions for remote monitoring of water usage and restoration solutions. This acquisition strengthens Indicor's commitment to environmental stewardship and enhances its capabilities in delivering sustainable water management technologies.

Aquam and Orbis are well regarded for their innovative approach, offering advanced solutions that reduce loss of water, understand network asset condition and remotely monitor water abstraction and use. By integrating their cutting edge technology with Indicor's strategic resources, this acquisition ideally positions both companies to address the growing need for sustainable water solutions globally. "Aquam and Orbis have a unique and forward-thinking approach to water infrastructure management that solve an important sustainability problem in our communities." said Doug Wright, CEO of Indicor. "Aquam is a great business with clear niche market leadership, mission critical solutions, and strong customer focus. Orbis offers leading technology solutions to the US market. This acquisition demonstrates Indicor's disciplined capital deployment strategy to partner with leading companies that compound our long-term financial returns."

About Indicor

Indicor is a trusted industrial solutions provider, delivering specialized, mission-critical solutions to niche markets worldwide. Known for its disciplined approach to growth and operational excellence through the Indicor Business Excellence system (IBEX), Indicor continues to drive sustainable value and innovation.

About Aquam

Aquam (UK) and Orbis (US) are leaders in sustainable water infrastructure management, providing smart solutions to understand remote water usage, asset condition of networks and leakage. Dedicated to reducing environmental impacts, reducing water waste, Aquam and Orbis empower businesses and water utilities with solutions for optimal water stewardship.

