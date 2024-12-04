New to the Street Engages Curate by Banzai to Elevate Investor and Brand Engagement

New to The Street, the leading platform for showcasing innovative companies, is proud to announce its adoption of Curate by Banzai, an AI-powered newsletter platform designed to streamline content creation and audience engagement for organizations of all sizes. With ten dedicated workspaces, New to The Street plans to leverage Curate to connect its clients with investors and expand its brand visibility.

Curate automates the entire process of creating, publishing, and sharing content that connects with a brand's target audience. Users can easily customize their workspaces to reflect their brand's voice, colors, and logo, ensuring consistent representation. With the option to schedule daily or weekly updates, Curate keeps audiences engaged with minimal effort while delivering maximum impact.

As a trusted platform for showcasing dynamic businesses and investment opportunities, New to the Street sees Curate as an essential tool to further its mission of driving growth and exposure for its clients.

"Curate is a game-changer in how we support our clients in connecting with the right investors and growing their brands," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to the Street. "With the ability to create customized workspaces filled with high-quality, relevant content, we can enhance our efforts to connect our clients with the right audiences and help them achieve their goals. Additionally, this will reduce the cost and effort involved in producing high-quality newsletters."

Through this partnership, New to The Street sets a new standard for how businesses present their stories to the investment community. With its innovative approach to content sharing, Curate by Banzai will empower New to The Street to drive deeper engagement and measurable results for its clients.

To learn more about New to The Street, visit newtothestreet.com .

To learn more about Curate by Banzai, visit banzaicurate.com .

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier television program that has been profiling public and private companies since 2009. With 16 years in business and over 615 episodes aired, the program continues to deliver exceptional visibility to its featured companies. It airs on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming, reaching millions of households across the U.S. and internationally.

In addition to its nationwide broadcasts, New to The Street utilizes one of the most powerful YouTube channels in the industry, with over 1.9 million subscribers, and features strong social media platforms for interviews, amplifying its reach and engagement.

About Banzai

Banzai (NASDAQ:BNZI) is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the "Company's"): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https:.//newtothestreet.com/

Banzai Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

media@banzai.io

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on accesswire.com