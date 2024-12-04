Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - EveryAnswer today announced the launch of its AI Expert platform, enabling organizations to create and deploy AI-powered assistants that provide instant access to company knowledge and customer support. The platform allows businesses to train AI systems on their specific information, including documents, knowledge bases, websites, and frequently asked questions.









The AI Expert platform processes organizational data to provide 24/7 automated responses for employee and customer inquiries. The system integrates with existing knowledge bases and documentation to deliver consistent information across multiple use cases:

Example Real-World Use Cases of AI Experts

Customer Support: AI Experts help support teams resolve issues faster by providing instant, accurate answers, saving agents time and reducing the need to search through documentation or knowledge bases. New agents can find answers on their own, avoiding the need to escalate tickets or rely on peers and supervisors, improving efficiency and response times while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Sales Teams: AI Experts equip sales representatives with immediate access to product details, pricing information, and FAQs, enabling them to confidently answer prospects' questions on the spot. This reduces delays in the sales process, enhances the customer experience, and helps close deals more quickly.

HR Support: AI Experts allow employees to easily find answers to questions about workplace policies, benefits, and onboarding processes, alleviating the burden on HR teams. They also provide a private way to get information on sensitive topics, like maternity leave or accommodations, fostering a supportive workplace environment while reducing repetitive inquiries.

City and Government Services: AI Experts, available 24/7, answer questions from residents, builders, and businesses about permits, regulations, and city services. They reduce phone, email, and in-person inquiries, freeing up government staff and improving public satisfaction by providing instant, reliable answers.

Education Support: Teachers can use AI Experts to help students access tailored explanations of course materials and instant answers to their questions. AI Experts provide 24/7, one-on- one support that teachers cannot offer to every student, ensuring learners get the help they need to succeed without adding to teacher workloads.

Internal Knowledge Sharing: AI Experts give employees instant access to company resources like training materials, IT troubleshooting guides, and product specifications. This eliminates the time wasted searching through shared drives or manuals, allowing employees to focus on high-value tasks and work more efficiently.

Automated Customer Self-Service: Customers can use AI Experts on your website or customer portal to quickly find answers to common questions, such as "What's included in my plan?", "How do I reset my password?", "Is X covered under warranty?", or "How do I troubleshoot this issue?" By eliminating wait times and providing instant, 24/7 assistance, AI Experts improve satisfaction, reduce phone and email support volume, and offer a cost- effective alternative to live chat.

Helping Website Visitors: Prospects visiting your website can use AI Experts to quickly find the answers they need about your products or services, reducing bounce rates and increasing conversions. By providing instant information, AI Experts help visitors make informed decisions and feel confident taking the next step. This works for everything from e-commerce and real estate to B2B services and high-ticket products that aren't purchased online, ensuring prospects get the details they need without delays.

"These AI Experts aren't replacing humans; they're here to free us up to do what we're best at-thinking big, solving problems, and building relationships," said Lee Vaniderstine, Co-Founder of EveryAnswer. "With our demos and free plan, you can see for yourself how AI Experts can make an immediate difference for your teams and customers."

EveryAnswer's Experts can handle unlimited conversations at the same time, providing reliable and consistent responses around the clock. Setting up an AI Expert is simple-organizations can create, customize, train, and deploy their Experts to teams or audiences in just minutes. With the Free Forever plan, businesses of all sizes can start using AI Experts without any upfront costs.

The company has created fun, interactive demos to showcase how AI Experts work firsthand. Users can try them today and see how they answer questions instantly and interact seamlessly, just like a real team member.

Want to learn more about how EveryAnswer is shaping the workplace of the future? Contact the company for more details, to schedule interviews, or to explore how organizations are already using AI Experts to redefine work.

To explore the platform, visit www.everyanswer.ai.

Visit the company's Press Center for the latest news, press materials, and resources to support your coverage of EveryAnswer.





About EveryAnswer

EveryAnswer enables organizations to add AI-powered Experts to their team. These Experts are trained on specific documents, websites, and custom information to provide instant, human-like responses to questions, 24/7. Equipped with anti-hallucination technology, Experts ensure their answers are accurate and trustworthy, and they can include citations to show where information comes from. They assist employees, answer customer inquiries, and support other audiences, extending the team's capabilities without adding to its workload.

Experts can be deployed on websites, used internally for secure knowledge sharing, or embedded in other platforms, making them a flexible and reliable solution for organizations of all sizes.

