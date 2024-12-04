Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Langdon Equity Partners Ltd. ("Langdon" or the "Manager") announces an increase of management fees of the Class I Units of the Langdon Global Smaller Companies Portfolio (the "Fund") from an amount negotiated by the investor and paid directly by the investor to 0.70% which will be accrued in the Fund and paid in arrears, effective November 11, 2024. Also, a performance fee at the rate of 15% of the amount by which the cumulative total return of the Class I Units during the performance period (a performance period being each six-month period ending as of June 30th and December 31st) exceeds the cumulative total return of the MSCI World Small Cap Net Index (the "Benchmark Index") for the performance period, subject to a High Water Mark as described below.

The performance fee shall only be payable to the Manager to the extent that the Unit Price of the applicable Class at the end of the Determination Period is greater than the Unit Price for the Determination Period in which a performance fee was last paid (the "High Water Mark").

No performance fee shall be payable where the return of the Class I Unit is less than the return of the Benchmark Index during the Determination Period (a "Shortfall"). In addition, the performance fee shall only be payable to the Manager to the extent that the cumulative Shortfall for any prior Determination Periods in respect of the Class I Unit has been recovered.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Langdon Mutual Funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. The value of mutual funds, including Langdon Mutual Fund, changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Langdon Equity Partners Ltd.

Langdon is an independent investment firm that is employee owned and solely focused on smaller companies. Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, Langdon is supported by Pinnacle Investment Management, who ensure that non-investment responsibilities are of the highest quality allowing its talented team of investors to focus on what they enjoy most and do best, invest. All of this ensures that Langdon has the necessary stability, motivation and culture to enable the long-term success of its team, clients and investments.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232464

SOURCE: Langdon Equity Partners Ltd.