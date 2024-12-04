Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Tradegate
04.12.24
17:03 Uhr
119,10 Euro
-0,35
-0,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,60119,3018:01
118,55119,1018:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coloplast A/S: Coloplast divests core Skin Care product portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

The divestment is part of a strategic initiative to simplify business operations and improve profitability in the Advanced Wound Care business area.

Revenue from the core Skin Care business amounted to around DKK 400 million in FY 2023/24, with an operating profitability level significantly below the group EBIT margin.

Coloplast's FY 2024/25 financial guidance1 of organic revenue growth at 8-9% and an EBIT margin before special items of around 28% is unchanged and already includes the divestment. This simplification of the portfolio will benefit the operating profitability of Advanced Wound Care and accounts for the majority of the around 30 basis points positive impact on the group EBIT margin as highlighted in the FY 2023/24 earnings release1.

The divestment will reduce reported revenue for FY 2024/25 with around DKK 350 million, or around -1.5%-points impact on reported revenue growth.

One-off items related to the divestment are included in the FY 2024/25 special items expectations of DKK 130 million.

The transaction has been signed and completed on 3 December 2024. Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

1) More information about Coloplast's FY 2024/25 financial guidance here: FY 2023/24 Earnings release

Contacts
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
+45 4911 2458
dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and media:
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
+45 4911 2623
dkpete@coloplast.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.