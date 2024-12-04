Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Bob Cancelli, EVP and Head, CIBC Wood Gundy, Investment Counsel and Investors Edge, and Rob Djurfeldt, Managing Director and Region Head, Ontario and the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the 40th anniversary of CIBC Miracle Day.





On the first Wednesday of every December, CIBC Capital Markets and CIBC Wood Gundy teams donate their fees and commissions to help kids around the world access vital support services and programs so they can achieve their dreams. Since 1984, Miracle Day has raised more than $278 million globally. Part of the CIBC Foundation, Miracle Day aims to create a world without limits to ambition and a more equitable society, exemplifying CIBC's genuinely caring belief that together with a shared vision, we can overcome obstacles and emerge more united, resilient, prosperous, and ready for the future.

