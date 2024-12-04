Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.: Cidara Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2b NAVIGATE Trial Evaluating CD388 for Prevention of Seasonal Influenza

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced it has reached full planned enrollment of 5,000 subjects in the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial across clinical sites in the US and UK. The trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CD388, the company's DFC for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of seasonal influenza.

"Completing the NAVIGATE study at the beginning of the northern hemisphere flu season was a critical milestone to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CD388 as a potential long-acting, universal influenza preventative," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "Thanks to the efforts of our investigators and clinical teams, we are now well-positioned to advance the study as this year's flu season unfolds."

The Phase 2b NAVIGATE clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, controlled trial in healthy, unvaccinated adult subjects who are not at risk of complications from influenza. The objective of the study is to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics and the rates of laboratory and clinically confirmed influenza in subjects receiving the single doses of CD388 (150mg, 300mg, 450mg) or placebo administered once at the beginning of the flu season. Subjects are then followed for the remainder of the influenza season to monitor for breakthrough cases.

About CD388

CD388 is an investigational drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) comprised of multiple copies of a potent small molecule neuraminidase inhibitor stably conjugated to a proprietary Fc fragment of a human antibody. DFCs are not vaccines or monoclonal antibodies but are low molecular weight biologics which are designed to function as long-acting small molecule inhibitors. CD388 was designed to provide universal protection against all known strains of seasonal and pandemic influenza with the potential to provide season-long protection with a single subcutaneous or intramuscular administration. Importantly, because CD388 is not a vaccine, its activity is not reliant on an immune response and thereby is expected to be efficacious in individuals regardless of immune status. More information can be found at: https://www.cidara.com/cloudbreak/influenza/.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced initiation of a Phase 2b trial in September 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

