INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Opens Registration for the Most Anticipated Brand Licensing Event of the Year

More than 70 percent of show floor is already booked with global brands representing the widest range of IP in apparel, toys and games, sports, characters, food and beverage and more.

Licensing Expo,?the world's leading event dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, sponsored by Licensing International, opens registration for the 2025 event, May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

As the largest global showcase of brands and IPs available to license and the launchpad for new content and key industry announcements, Licensing Expo is the only place to discover the future direction of the industry and the global trends that will impact consumer products in the following 24 to 36 months.

"Following last year's record-breaking attendance, Licensing Expo has grown to host over 12,000 visitors from over 77 countries and continues to increase the number of retail buyers, doubling retail attendance since 2019. In 2025, expect fresher IP, more global representation and even more focus on retail," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "We are also delighted to bring back our enhanced online Event Planner which facilitated over 8,500 meetings in 2024 and offers everyone the ability to schedule in-person meetings at the event, making business development even more efficient and productive."

"The licensing industry witnesses unprecedented innovation and collaboration year over year, and Licensing Expo serves as the ultimate catalyst for these developments, bringing together leaders and pioneers to shape the future of licensing," remarks Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy at License Global. "It is where connections are made, ideas are launched and the industry's most exciting advancements take center stage."

According to License Global's Top Global Licensors Report , Apparel, Food and Beverage, Toys and Games and Location-based Entertainment?lead as categories that brands will explore in 2025. With over 5,000 brands represented on the show floor, Licensing Expo truly provides the widest range of brands for license under one roof, offering manufacturers and retailers endless opportunities to extend into any category and territory to meet ever-changing consumer demand.

Expanding on the exploration of international sectors, this year introduces the International Pavilion, showcasing curated brands and exhibitors from prominent regions across Asia, with focus on China, South Korea and India, each of which is currently experiencing rapid growth in the production and creation of licensed consumer products. Specialty areas on the show floor also include the Retail Lounge, sponsored by PAN AM, the Cool Brands Café as well as the Football and Soccer Pavilion in preparation for the next World Cup.

"Licensing Expo is the must-attend event for anyone involved in the business of brand extension, consumer products and global IP licensing," says Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. "It is where brands, retailers, manufacturers, and innovators gather to forge new partnerships, strengthen existing relationships, and drive our industry forward through creativity and innovation. I cannot wait for the 2025 edition."?

Confirmed notable exhibitors include Hasbro, Jazwares, KOCCA, Bravado, CAA Brand Management, Crayola, SEGA, Moonbug Entertainment, Ubisoft, The Coca-Cola Company and Peanuts Worldwide, with even more names joining each week for what is expected to be the biggest Licensing Expo yet.

Tickets to attend Licensing Expo are $60 each, with a special Early Bird pricing of $30 available until January 31, 2025.

Qualified retailers are able to attend for free. For more information, please visit www.licensingexpo.com .

Registration is now open. To attend Licensing Expo 2025, please visit www.licensingexpo.com .

