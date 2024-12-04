Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 16:51 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

dlivrd Teams Up With Villanova Athletics to Grow a Greener Future

Finanznachrichten News

Every 3-Pointer Made Helps Plant a Grove of Trees

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / dlivrd a leader in tech-driven delivery management is thrilled to announce a meaningful partnership with the Villanova Wildcats that combines the excitement of basketball with a commitment to sustainability. Through the "Nova 3's for Grove Of Trees" campaign, every three-pointer made by Villanova's men's and women's teams during home games this season will result in dlivrd planting a grove of trees, creating a lasting impact beyond the court.

"At dlivrd, we believe in delivering more than just food or packages-we deliver change," said Chris Heffernan, CEO. "Teaming up with Villanova lets us take that mission even further-making every shot count not just for the Wildcats, but for our planet too."

The "Nova 3's for Groves of Trees" initiative showcases dlivrd's commitment to sustainability-a core principle of the dlivrd difference. Whether it's organizing frequent corporate volunteer days, offsetting the carbon emissions of more than 10,000 drivers on the platform across 164 markets, or promoting innovative campaigns like this, dlivrd strives to balance rapid growth with responsible practices.

"Villanova Basketball has always been about bringing people together," said Nino Vanin, General Manager, Villanova Sports Properties . "This partnership with dlivrd is an incredible way to unite our fans and players around something bigger - a greener tomorrow."

Campaign at a Glance

  • Every made 3-pointer = a grove of trees planted.

  • A season-long initiative blending athletic energy with environmental stewardship.

  • A collaboration to inspire fans and create lasting impact.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a tech-driven delivery management company committed to innovation and community impact. Sustainability is one of its core values, reflected in efforts like "Three for Trees." By connecting businesses, drivers, and communities, dlivrd delivers solutions that make a difference. Learn more at www.dlivrd.io.

Contact Information

Ashley Campos
Chief Strategy Officer, dlivrd
ashley@dlivrd.io

.

Source: dlivrd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.