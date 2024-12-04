dlivrd Teams Up With Villanova Athletics to Grow a Greener Future

Every 3-Pointer Made Helps Plant a Grove of Trees

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / dlivrd a leader in tech-driven delivery management is thrilled to announce a meaningful partnership with the Villanova Wildcats that combines the excitement of basketball with a commitment to sustainability. Through the "Nova 3's for Grove Of Trees" campaign, every three-pointer made by Villanova's men's and women's teams during home games this season will result in dlivrd planting a grove of trees, creating a lasting impact beyond the court.

"At dlivrd, we believe in delivering more than just food or packages-we deliver change," said Chris Heffernan, CEO. "Teaming up with Villanova lets us take that mission even further-making every shot count not just for the Wildcats, but for our planet too."

The "Nova 3's for Groves of Trees" initiative showcases dlivrd's commitment to sustainability-a core principle of the dlivrd difference. Whether it's organizing frequent corporate volunteer days, offsetting the carbon emissions of more than 10,000 drivers on the platform across 164 markets, or promoting innovative campaigns like this, dlivrd strives to balance rapid growth with responsible practices.

"Villanova Basketball has always been about bringing people together," said Nino Vanin, General Manager, Villanova Sports Properties . "This partnership with dlivrd is an incredible way to unite our fans and players around something bigger - a greener tomorrow."

Campaign at a Glance

Every made 3-pointer = a grove of trees planted.

A season-long initiative blending athletic energy with environmental stewardship.

A collaboration to inspire fans and create lasting impact.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a tech-driven delivery management company committed to innovation and community impact. Sustainability is one of its core values, reflected in efforts like "Three for Trees." By connecting businesses, drivers, and communities, dlivrd delivers solutions that make a difference. Learn more at www.dlivrd.io.

