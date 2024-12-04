

Spritzer's Head of Public Relations, Winnie Chin, accepting the Brand of the Year award under the national beverage division's Water Category during the recent World Branding Awards at the Tower of London

LONDON, Dec 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer has once again demonstrated its dominance in the bottled water industry by being named "Brand of the Year" in the national beverage division's Water Category at the prestigious 2024, 2025 World Branding Awards. The recognition marks Spritzer's 10th consecutive win at the global awards, a testament to the brand's enduring excellence in quality, branding, and consumer trust which further solidifies its position as Malaysia's leading mineral water brand.The accolade was awarded by the World Branding Forum (WBF), a global non-profit organization devoted to advancing branding standards worldwide, at the annual World Branding Awards event which recognizes exceptional global and national brands across various categories. Winners in each category were evaluated through a rigorous process involving brand valuation, market research, and online public voting, showcasing a holistic assessment of brand strength and consumer trust. Most importantly, as the award evaluation relies heavily on consumer voting(70%), Spritzer's continued wins over the years demonstrates the brand's ability to consistently resonate with audiences and exceed customer expectations.Accepting the award on behalf of Spritzer during the awards ceremony held at the iconic Tower of London was Winnie Chin, Spritzer's Head of Public Relations, who acknowledged the profound significance of this milestone: "We are honoured to receive this award for the 10th year running. Our achievements would not be possible without the unwavering support of our consumers, whose steadfast loyalty has made the Spritzer brand a household name. We also extend our gratitude to our partners for their collaboration and support and especially to our dedicated team for their hard work and creativity that have made this journey possible. We are deeply humbled and motivated to continue elevating our brand to greater heights, to build on Spritzer's brand strength and commitment to excellence in all aspects of our company."The award is a milestone that recognises Spritzer as a benchmark for consistency and adaptability to maintain brand trust and address emerging consumer needs in the ever-evolving market landscape. The company's consistency, adaptability, and innovation have not only propelled it to the forefront of Malaysia's bottled water industry but have also established it as a benchmark for quality, sustainability and innovation on a global stage. Spritzer's decade-long winning streak at the awards exemplifies the brand's commitment to producing high-quality natural bottled water and its reputation as a consumer-preferred brand.Building on this monumental achievement, Spritzer reaffirms its commitment to quality assurance as it continues to deliver bottled water with natural benefits and premium standards. The brand emphasises its dedication to sustainability goals and innovation as it continues to focus on advancing efforts to become a circular brand by 2030, aligned with global environmental initiatives, while leveraging cutting-edge technologies to introduce consumer-focused solutions to meet emerging needs.For more details about Spritzer, please visit our website at https://www.spritzer.com.my/.About Spritzer:Established in 1989, Spritzer Group has been a pioneer in providing Malaysians with natural mineral water sourced from a 440-acre green rainforest. Committed to innovation, Spritzer Group leads the Malaysian bottled water industry through manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of its diverse product line. From renowned natural mineral water to refreshing non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, each product is carefully crafted to meet consumer needs.Comprising eight business subsidiaries, Spritzer Group specializes in the production and distribution of silica-rich natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks.With over 30 years of experience, Spritzer Group is Malaysia's largest and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.Source: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.