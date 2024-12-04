Marousi, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - VesselBot, a pioneer in Supply Chain sustainability technology, has been ranked as the leading emissions measurement provider in Drewry's prestigious Comparison Guide 2024, achieving the highest overall score of 18.09 out of 20 among 11 evaluated vendors.







The comprehensive assessment by Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd, a globally respected maritime research and consulting firm, evaluated providers across six critical criteria: accuracy, fuel coverage, scope, accreditation, integration/ease of use, and future readiness. VesselBot secured the top position for both combined air and ocean freight emissions measurement, as well as individual rankings for each mode of transport.

"This top ranking from Drewry reinforces what our clients already experience - that accuracy in emissions measurement is just the beginning," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot. " Our Supply Chain Sustainability Platform automates primary emissions data collection across all logistics partners while delivering actionable insights for meaningful change. We're unique in our ability to unite sustainability, logistics, and finance teams around common goals, helping organizations achieve optimization of their logistics operations to achieve rapid emissions reductions and cost savings. In today's environment of increasing environmental scrutiny, we're proud to offer a solution that combines industry-leading accuracy with practical, business-driven results."

Key differentiators highlighted in Drewry's assessment include:

Industry-leading accuracy through proprietary digital twin models of the entire merchant and freighter fleet

Comprehensive emissions tracking across all transportation modes, including air, ocean, truck, rail, and last-mile delivery

Advanced analytics capabilities supporting strategic decision-making and emissions reduction initiatives

Full coverage of both traditional and alternative fuels, including biofuel, ammonia, LNG, and methanol

Superior ease of integration and implementation through API and user interface options

VesselBot's Supply Chain Emissions Platform enables organizations to:

Calculate accurate shipment and product-specific emissions

Optimize carrier selection and route planning to reduce environmental impact

Generate detailed analytics for regulatory compliance and sustainability reporting

Access consulting expertise for network optimization and alternative fuel strategies

The Drewry assessment examined 22 vendors, with 11 participating in the detailed evaluation. VesselBot's top ranking reflects its technical sophistication, extensive scope, and practical value in helping organizations achieve their sustainability objectives.

To read Drewry's Emissions Measurement Providers - Comparison Guide 2024 press here.

For more information about VesselBot's Supply Chain Emissions Platform, visit www.vesselbot.com.

VesselBot invites media inquiries and is available for interviews.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both product carbon footprint and transportation from all modes (vessels, aeroplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot's platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232211

SOURCE: Pinion Partners