Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 May 2025 of 3.13p per ordinary share, payable on 14 February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 17 January 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 January 2025. The projected annualised total dividend of 12.52p per share represents an increase of 70% over the annual dividend that was paid to shareholders for the full year ending 31 May 2024.
Dividend Policy
Shareholders are reminded that, following completion of the restructuring of the Company in May 2024, the Company has adopted a new dividend policy. The new policy will pay an annual dividend of at least 4 per cent. calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts. The intention is that these dividends are to be paid from the Company's revenues and, if required, capital reserves. The Board believes that this should provide both an enhanced dividend compared to historical dividends paid on the Global Equity Income shares and, once the relevant NAV is known, a smoother, more predictable income to shareholders.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
4 December 2024