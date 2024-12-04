Swift Navigation and CHC Navigation Join Forces to Deliver Fully Integrated Precise Positioning Solutions

Swift Navigation's Skylark Precise Positioning Service and CHC Navigation's GNSS receivers combine to deliver centimeter-accurate positioning for next-generation applications in autonomous systems, robotics, and surveying

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technologies, today announced its collaboration with CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], a global leader in GNSS solutions. The partnership integrates Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service with CHC Navigation's high-performance GNSS receivers, delivering reliable and cost-effective centimeter-accurate positioning to unlock the next generation of location-based products such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, and surveying equipment.

Innovative GNSS Solutions

Skylark is a cloud-based GNSS corrections service that improves the accuracy of standard GNSS, such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Built to meet stringent standards for automotive safety (ISO 26262), Skylark supports over 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles globally and is highly configurable to meet a wide range of requirements for accuracy, coverage, power consumption, and cost, which can vary significantly across industries.

CHC Navigation's lineup of fully integrated GNSS receivers is renowned for performance, durability, and advanced connectivity. Combining Skylark with CHC Navigation's receivers delivers scalable, real-time GNSS corrections, eliminating the need for costly local base stations and maximizing field productivity.

Example Integration: CHC CGI-220 PRO

The CHC CGI-220 Pro is a high-precision, automotive-grade GNSS/INS tightly coupled navigation system designed for applications requiring robust and accurate positioning, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and intelligent transportation systems. When integrated with Skylark, the CGI-220 Pro offers:

Seamless Integration: The CGI-220 Pro's compact design and compatibility with various vehicle systems facilitate straightforward integration into automotive platforms.

High Reliability: Engineered to meet stringent automotive standards, the CGI-220 Pro ensures consistent performance under demanding conditions, making it ideal for critical applications.



Executive Quotes

"The partnership exemplifies Swift Navigation's commitment to enabling precise positioning on a global scale and working with leading manufacturers to ensure plug-and-play integration," said Timothy Harris, Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation. "From automotive autonomy to machine control and GIS, the combined capabilities of Skylark and CHC Navigation's GNSS receivers empower users with reliable performance in demanding applications."

"Our collaboration with Swift Navigation enhances CHC Navigation's ability to deliver cutting-edge GNSS solutions," said George Zhao, Founder and CEO of CHC Navigation. "Our customers benefit from exceptional precision and productivity no matter where they work."

Availability

The integrated solutions are now available and are supported across Skylark's expansive coverage area, which includes North America, Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia.

For more information about Skylark Precise Positioning Service, visit https://www.swiftnav.com/products/skylark . To learn more about CHC Navigation's portfolio of GNSS receivers, visit https://chcnav.com/products/ .

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift's precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift's technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com .

ABOUT CHC NAVIGATION

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) creates innovative GNSS navigation and positioning solutions to make customers' work more efficient. CHCNAV products and solutions cover multiple industries such as geospatial, construction, agriculture, and marine. With a presence across the globe, distributors in more than 120 countries, and more than 1,900 employees, today, CHC Navigation is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in geomatics technologies.

For more information about CHC Navigation, please visit: https://chcnav.com/about-us/overview .