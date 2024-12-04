AURP Announces 2025 Board of Directors and Officers

Allison Madden, MBA, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary at the University of South Florida Research Foundation, to serve as AURP Board President

AURP, the leading nonprofit representing research parks, innovation districts, and regional technology clusters, today announced its 2025 Board of Directors and Officers. The AURP Board of Directors are elected by their peers among the AURP member network.

"Congratulations to the 2025 AURP Board of Directors and Officers. My thanks for your inspiring leadership to AURP and your communities," said Allison Madden, MBA, President, AURP (2025-2026). "Building upon the extraordinary leadership of my predecessors, I'm excited to collaborate with this new Board and all of our members and partners to build upon the momentum of our recent growth trajectory. As we continue our mission of building communities of innovation, AURP's programming and education will remain focused on driving dynamic places of creativity, ingenuity, and productivity."

"As we welcome our newly elected and continuing Board members in 2025, I am energized by the limitless potential for innovation and collaboration that lies ahead for our global community," said Vickie Palmer, CEO of AURP. "Each of these outstanding leaders brings a wealth of expertise, vision, and commitment in advancing research parks, innovation districts, and technology hubs. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing Board members for their dedication and transformative contributions to the AURP mission."

AURP's 2025 Board of Directors comprises:

OFFICERS (Executive Committee):

PRESIDENT | Allison Madden , MBA, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary, University of South Florida (USF) Research Foundation .

VICE PRESIDENT | Jeff Smith , MBA, Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation (incumbent)

TREASURER | Harry Brislin , MBA, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park ( incumbent)

SECRETARY | Keisha Demps , Executive Director of Partnerships,? Centennial Campus , NC State University

AT-LARGE | Kate Engel , Executive Director,? Nebraska?Innovation?Campus , University of Nebraska-Lincoln

AT-LARGE | Tracy Shickel , Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware (incumbent)

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

DIRECTORS:

Amy Adams , Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation , George Mason University

Merry Hunter Caudle , Associate Director, Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

Adam Eshelbrenner , Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Will Germain , CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health

Linda Hall , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NCInnovation, Inc.

Kate Hier , AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Clark & Enersen

Suzet McKinney , DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

Sara Merriman , Director, Life Science & University Partnerships, Brandywine Realty Trust

Zach Miles , Senior Associate Vice President for Economic Development and Executive Director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Research Foundation

Laura O'Blenis , President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point (incumbent)

Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park , University of Wisconsin-Madison (incumbent)

AURP thanks its outgoing Board members for their leadership and invaluable service to our member community:

Leah Burton , Principal Industry Consultant for Higher Education, SAS Institute

Dwaine Chapel , CEO & Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park , South Dakota State University

Scott Levitan , President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina

Mark Romney, Senior Vice President, Blue Rise Ventures

About AURP:

AURP, a non-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research and institute-industry relations to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

