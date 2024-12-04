Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 17:38 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AURP Announces 2025 Board of Directors and Officers

Finanznachrichten News

Allison Madden, MBA, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary at the University of South Florida Research Foundation, to serve as AURP Board President

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / AURP, the leading nonprofit representing research parks, innovation districts, and regional technology clusters, today announced its 2025 Board of Directors and Officers. The AURP Board of Directors are elected by their peers among the AURP member network.

"Congratulations to the 2025 AURP Board of Directors and Officers. My thanks for your inspiring leadership to AURP and your communities," said Allison Madden, MBA, President, AURP (2025-2026). "Building upon the extraordinary leadership of my predecessors, I'm excited to collaborate with this new Board and all of our members and partners to build upon the momentum of our recent growth trajectory. As we continue our mission of building communities of innovation, AURP's programming and education will remain focused on driving dynamic places of creativity, ingenuity, and productivity."

"As we welcome our newly elected and continuing Board members in 2025, I am energized by the limitless potential for innovation and collaboration that lies ahead for our global community," said Vickie Palmer, CEO of AURP. "Each of these outstanding leaders brings a wealth of expertise, vision, and commitment in advancing research parks, innovation districts, and technology hubs. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing Board members for their dedication and transformative contributions to the AURP mission."

AURP's 2025 Board of Directors comprises:

OFFICERS (Executive Committee):

  • PRESIDENT | Allison Madden, MBA, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary, University of South Florida (USF) Research Foundation.

  • VICE PRESIDENT | Jeff Smith, MBA, Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation(incumbent)

  • TREASURER | Harry Brislin, MBA, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park (incumbent)

  • SECRETARY | Keisha Demps, Executive Director of Partnerships,?Centennial Campus, NC State University

  • AT-LARGE | Kate Engel, Executive Director,?Nebraska?Innovation?Campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

  • AT-LARGE | Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware(incumbent)

  • IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

DIRECTORS:

  • Amy Adams, Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University

  • Merry Hunter Caudle, Associate Director, Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

  • Adam Eshelbrenner, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

  • Will Germain, CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health

  • Linda Hall, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NCInnovation, Inc.

  • Kate Hier, AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Clark & Enersen

  • Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

  • Sara Merriman, Director, Life Science & University Partnerships, Brandywine Realty Trust

  • Zach Miles, Senior Associate Vice President for Economic Development and Executive Director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Research Foundation

  • Laura O'Blenis, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point (incumbent)

  • Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison (incumbent)

AURP thanks its outgoing Board members for their leadership and invaluable service to our member community:

  • Leah Burton, Principal Industry Consultant for Higher Education, SAS Institute

  • Dwaine Chapel, CEO & Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University

  • Scott Levitan, President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina

  • Mark Romney, Senior Vice President, Blue Rise Ventures

About AURP:
AURP, a non-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research and institute-industry relations to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

Media Contact:
Ken Berlack
Communications
AURP
kenberlack@aurp.net

SOURCE: AURP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.