Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group secured CHF 160 million syndicated term loan and CHF 30 million RCF 4 December 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) successfully placed a 5-year syndicated term loan of CHF 160 million with ten participating financial institutions under the lead of UBS AG. The term loan, which was oversubscribed, substitutes the CHF 233 million bridge loan facility used to finance the acquisition of Kyte Powertech as announced on 20 August 2024. Together with the term loan, R&S Group also secured a multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) in the amount of CHF 30 million for general corporate purposes. The term loan is to be repaid in yearly tranches of CHF 25 million starting in 2025, payable semi-annually. The net leverage ratio*) is forecasted below 1.8x by the end of 2024, which is better than previously indicated. *) Net debt to EBITDA Calendar 6 March 2025 Trading Update 15 April 2025 Release of full-year results 14 May 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

Contact Doris Rudischhauser

Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European and export markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

