Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call Information

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast.

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Dial In:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 182309

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/51729

Replay:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51729

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com