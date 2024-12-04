Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 17:50 Uhr
Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call Information

Finanznachrichten News

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast.

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Dial In:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 182309

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/51729

Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51729

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
