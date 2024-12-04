Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leader in enterprise-grade Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure, proudly announces its membership as an Executive Member in the esteemed Bitcoin for Corporations initiative, founded by industry giant MicroStrategy and Bitcoin Magazine to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Through Bitcoin for Corporations, LQWD gains strategic access to resources and partnerships that support Bitcoin adoption and innovative corporate implementations and strategies.

This collaboration fully aligns with LQWD's mission to enhance global transaction efficiency, leveraging the power of Bitcoin's Lightning Network for instant, low-cost internet-powered payments at mass scale. Moreover, this reflects LQWD's dedication to pioneering advancements in Lightning Network infrastructure and increasing the Company's bitcoin-per-share on the balance sheet.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company committed to expanding its Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand services. Our infrastructure enables instant, low-cost, global internet-powered payments at scale. LQWD provides scalable solutions for the open payments market, delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure to support the rapid growth of the Lightning Network. LQWD is debt free, holding 141 Bitcoin with an ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

For more details, please refer to LQWD's corporate presentation and stay updated on our Lightning Network node growth or connect to the Company's nodes in real time.

