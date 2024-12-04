Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
4 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 660.664p. The highest price paid per share was 668.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 656.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,475,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,278,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
366
660.600
16:13:18
1090
661.000
16:12:03
561
661.200
16:11:34
647
661.200
16:11:34
1010
661.000
16:08:10
886
661.200
16:08:10
131
661.200
16:08:10
171
660.800
16:06:03
854
660.800
16:06:03
1010
660.400
16:02:48
5
660.400
16:02:48
642
660.400
16:00:44
169
660.400
16:00:44
1079
660.200
15:58:53
954
660.200
15:54:37
1073
660.000
15:52:25
1027
660.000
15:50:09
100
660.000
15:50:09
932
660.600
15:46:47
1084
660.600
15:43:57
260
660.800
15:40:56
828
660.800
15:40:56
693
660.800
15:36:39
391
660.800
15:36:39
88
660.600
15:34:55
875
660.600
15:34:55
203
660.200
15:31:29
780
660.200
15:31:29
509
659.600
15:27:23
547
659.600
15:27:23
970
659.800
15:25:51
1099
659.400
15:21:38
214
658.600
15:19:24
734
658.600
15:19:24
49
658.200
15:18:26
371
658.200
15:18:26
853
658.200
15:18:26
948
657.600
15:12:20
949
657.800
15:10:49
1002
656.800
15:06:36
1019
658.000
15:03:13
70
658.000
15:03:13
1140
658.200
15:00:00
282
658.800
14:55:07
690
658.800
14:55:07
502
659.000
14:54:04
633
659.000
14:54:04
788
658.600
14:51:01
238
658.600
14:51:01
342
658.600
14:48:35
604
658.600
14:48:35
952
658.400
14:46:04
1150
658.600
14:43:20
1047
659.200
14:40:04
1036
658.800
14:35:59
1000
658.600
14:34:07
1094
658.000
14:32:36
1009
658.200
14:30:12
503
658.600
14:28:33
109
658.600
14:28:33
467
658.600
14:28:33
1119
659.400
14:24:01
155
660.200
14:19:45
900
660.200
14:19:45
1080
660.200
14:11:21
1093
659.000
14:02:14
1057
659.200
13:58:58
1026
658.800
13:52:53
80
659.000
13:52:49
900
659.000
13:52:49
1060
659.200
13:49:00
865
658.800
13:41:05
238
658.800
13:41:05
531
658.800
13:30:49
502
658.800
13:30:49
1169
659.000
13:30:49
1082
658.600
13:23:17
579
659.000
13:21:05
446
659.000
13:21:05
353
657.600
13:03:34
638
657.600
13:03:34
174
658.400
12:56:57
900
658.400
12:56:57
574
658.000
12:43:39
400
658.000
12:43:38
1037
659.000
12:38:08
1006
659.200
12:27:02
1066
657.600
12:17:18
428
658.400
12:11:04
500
658.400
12:11:04
375
659.200
12:06:04
505
659.200
12:06:04
130
659.200
12:06:04
1107
660.800
12:00:00
1131
661.400
11:57:13
500
660.200
11:52:43
418
660.200
11:52:43
934
660.800
11:52:19
1120
661.800
11:35:20
933
661.800
11:31:26
81
661.800
11:26:47
1135
662.000
11:26:47
960
661.800
11:24:39
675
660.800
11:10:13
394
660.800
11:10:13
1095
661.000
10:59:18
535
660.600
10:56:56
232
660.600
10:55:48
900
660.600
10:55:48
33
660.600
10:55:48
628
660.800
10:55:28
1088
660.200
10:45:29
1110
659.600
10:42:55
1025
660.200
10:34:28
29
659.000
10:25:22
1058
659.000
10:25:22
1148
658.400
10:19:38
856
657.800
10:17:33
89
657.800
10:17:01
1092
658.400
10:09:05
982
658.600
10:05:23
1075
659.200
09:58:30
1009
659.800
09:52:00
1002
660.000
09:43:31
1190
660.400
09:43:15
519
660.000
09:40:34
478
660.000
09:40:34
1091
661.000
09:33:28
1038
662.600
09:29:51
376
662.800
09:22:27
578
662.800
09:22:27
446
663.600
09:17:59
478
663.600
09:17:59
956
662.800
09:11:12
653
664.000
09:06:49
331
664.000
09:06:49
62
664.200
09:06:37
898
664.200
09:06:37
1023
664.200
09:03:53
1023
664.400
09:03:49
1103
662.200
08:57:05
222
662.400
08:53:51
734
662.400
08:53:51
821
662.000
08:50:53
200
662.000
08:50:53
1137
662.800
08:48:22
1100
664.600
08:40:44
1013
665.200
08:39:34
574
665.000
08:36:18
537
665.000
08:36:18
1022
665.000
08:30:10
1103
666.000
08:18:55
984
666.400
08:15:55
925
666.000
08:15:07
1084
667.200
08:07:06
964
667.600
08:04:37
1101
668.200
08:04:36
1046
667.200
08:04:15
1019
667.400
08:04:14