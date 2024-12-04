Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.12.24
12:28 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,10019:21
7,9508,05018:39
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 18:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

4 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 660.664p. The highest price paid per share was 668.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 656.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,475,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,278,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

366

660.600

16:13:18

1090

661.000

16:12:03

561

661.200

16:11:34

647

661.200

16:11:34

1010

661.000

16:08:10

886

661.200

16:08:10

131

661.200

16:08:10

171

660.800

16:06:03

854

660.800

16:06:03

1010

660.400

16:02:48

5

660.400

16:02:48

642

660.400

16:00:44

169

660.400

16:00:44

1079

660.200

15:58:53

954

660.200

15:54:37

1073

660.000

15:52:25

1027

660.000

15:50:09

100

660.000

15:50:09

932

660.600

15:46:47

1084

660.600

15:43:57

260

660.800

15:40:56

828

660.800

15:40:56

693

660.800

15:36:39

391

660.800

15:36:39

88

660.600

15:34:55

875

660.600

15:34:55

203

660.200

15:31:29

780

660.200

15:31:29

509

659.600

15:27:23

547

659.600

15:27:23

970

659.800

15:25:51

1099

659.400

15:21:38

214

658.600

15:19:24

734

658.600

15:19:24

49

658.200

15:18:26

371

658.200

15:18:26

853

658.200

15:18:26

948

657.600

15:12:20

949

657.800

15:10:49

1002

656.800

15:06:36

1019

658.000

15:03:13

70

658.000

15:03:13

1140

658.200

15:00:00

282

658.800

14:55:07

690

658.800

14:55:07

502

659.000

14:54:04

633

659.000

14:54:04

788

658.600

14:51:01

238

658.600

14:51:01

342

658.600

14:48:35

604

658.600

14:48:35

952

658.400

14:46:04

1150

658.600

14:43:20

1047

659.200

14:40:04

1036

658.800

14:35:59

1000

658.600

14:34:07

1094

658.000

14:32:36

1009

658.200

14:30:12

503

658.600

14:28:33

109

658.600

14:28:33

467

658.600

14:28:33

1119

659.400

14:24:01

155

660.200

14:19:45

900

660.200

14:19:45

1080

660.200

14:11:21

1093

659.000

14:02:14

1057

659.200

13:58:58

1026

658.800

13:52:53

80

659.000

13:52:49

900

659.000

13:52:49

1060

659.200

13:49:00

865

658.800

13:41:05

238

658.800

13:41:05

531

658.800

13:30:49

502

658.800

13:30:49

1169

659.000

13:30:49

1082

658.600

13:23:17

579

659.000

13:21:05

446

659.000

13:21:05

353

657.600

13:03:34

638

657.600

13:03:34

174

658.400

12:56:57

900

658.400

12:56:57

574

658.000

12:43:39

400

658.000

12:43:38

1037

659.000

12:38:08

1006

659.200

12:27:02

1066

657.600

12:17:18

428

658.400

12:11:04

500

658.400

12:11:04

375

659.200

12:06:04

505

659.200

12:06:04

130

659.200

12:06:04

1107

660.800

12:00:00

1131

661.400

11:57:13

500

660.200

11:52:43

418

660.200

11:52:43

934

660.800

11:52:19

1120

661.800

11:35:20

933

661.800

11:31:26

81

661.800

11:26:47

1135

662.000

11:26:47

960

661.800

11:24:39

675

660.800

11:10:13

394

660.800

11:10:13

1095

661.000

10:59:18

535

660.600

10:56:56

232

660.600

10:55:48

900

660.600

10:55:48

33

660.600

10:55:48

628

660.800

10:55:28

1088

660.200

10:45:29

1110

659.600

10:42:55

1025

660.200

10:34:28

29

659.000

10:25:22

1058

659.000

10:25:22

1148

658.400

10:19:38

856

657.800

10:17:33

89

657.800

10:17:01

1092

658.400

10:09:05

982

658.600

10:05:23

1075

659.200

09:58:30

1009

659.800

09:52:00

1002

660.000

09:43:31

1190

660.400

09:43:15

519

660.000

09:40:34

478

660.000

09:40:34

1091

661.000

09:33:28

1038

662.600

09:29:51

376

662.800

09:22:27

578

662.800

09:22:27

446

663.600

09:17:59

478

663.600

09:17:59

956

662.800

09:11:12

653

664.000

09:06:49

331

664.000

09:06:49

62

664.200

09:06:37

898

664.200

09:06:37

1023

664.200

09:03:53

1023

664.400

09:03:49

1103

662.200

08:57:05

222

662.400

08:53:51

734

662.400

08:53:51

821

662.000

08:50:53

200

662.000

08:50:53

1137

662.800

08:48:22

1100

664.600

08:40:44

1013

665.200

08:39:34

574

665.000

08:36:18

537

665.000

08:36:18

1022

665.000

08:30:10

1103

666.000

08:18:55

984

666.400

08:15:55

925

666.000

08:15:07

1084

667.200

08:07:06

964

667.600

08:04:37

1101

668.200

08:04:36

1046

667.200

08:04:15

1019

667.400

08:04:14


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.