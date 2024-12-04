Rotterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Coachology Netherlands has announced its expansion into Europe, with the Netherlands and Belgium as its initial destinations. The organization will introduce its ICF-accredited leadership training program in Amsterdam from February 27 to March 2, 2025. This inaugural 4-day intensive course is designed to provide participants with the skills and credentials required to become certified leadership coaches.





(FLTR) Coachology Founders Luke Salway and Cristy Aphimonthol together with the expansionist team, Roselind Gan and Lex van Lynden

Why This Move?

Across Europe, there is a substantial increase in demand for professional coaching and leadership development. Europe accounts for 31% of ICF members globally, reflecting a significant need for accredited coaching programs. Organizations are increasingly incorporating coaching into their strategies to address challenges such as hybrid work models and enhancing team cohesion. Coachology Netherlands aims to meet this demand by offering programs that support the evolving needs of professionals.

What Sets Coachology's Training Apart?

Coachology Netherlands focuses on providing practical, impactful training that participants can immediately apply in leadership settings.

Accelerated and Recognized Certification : The 4-day intensive program prepares participants to achieve ICF certification, a globally recognized credential.

: The 4-day intensive program prepares participants to achieve ICF certification, a globally recognized credential. Practical and Measurable Skills : The training offers tools for executive coaching, team development, and succession planning, designed for managers, HR professionals, and aspiring coaches.

: The training offers tools for executive coaching, team development, and succession planning, designed for managers, HR professionals, and aspiring coaches. Inclusive and Future-Oriented Leadership: A strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion equips leaders to create workplace environments where all team members feel valued and supported.

The Global Coaching Industry is Growing Rapidly

The coaching industry continues to experience remarkable global growth, with revenue increasing by 60% since 2019 to $4.564 billion USD. In Europe, there is a rising demand for team coaching certifications and digital coaching solutions. According to Coachology CEO Lex van Lynden, "This growth signals an opportune moment for professionals to enter the coaching field and make a meaningful impact."

What This Means for Professionals

The inaugural training in Amsterdam has been designed for HR leaders, coaches, and professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities. Whether starting out or building on existing skills, participants will gain tools and insights to foster growth and drive results within their teams or organizations.

Join the Movement

Coachology Netherlands invites professionals to attend its training in Amsterdam from February 27 to March 2, 2025, to explore how coaching can support both personal and professional development.

The program aims to contribute to the cultivation of leadership that inspires. Registration is now open for those looking to participate.

About Coachology Netherlands

Coachology is a global provider of leadership coaching and certification programs, specializing in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and International Coaching Federation (ICF) accredited training. Their mission is to foster personal and organizational development by empowering leaders and improving workplace well-being. Through ICF-credentialing, NLP-trainings, tailored workshops and coaching methodologies, Coachology focuses on establishing coaching cultures that improve leadership capabilities across Europe. By offering comprehensive training and support, they play a crucial role in transforming individuals and organizations, promoting effective leadership and sustainable growth.

