Service Express Acquires Mid-Range, Expanding Its Service Portfolio and Canadian Presence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, an industry-leading data center and infrastructure solutions provider, announces the acquisition of Mid-Range, a managed infrastructure solutions provider based in the Greater Toronto Area. The strategic move supports Service Express' expansion into Toronto, allowing the company to broaden its reach and better serve its Canadian customer base.

The acquisition unites two industry experts committed to delivering outstanding customer service and technical expertise. Mid-Range brings over 35 years of experience providing private and managed cloud, managed infrastructure, professional services and more as one of Canada's largest IBM Gold Business Partners.

"This is an important milestone for Service Express as we expand our presence and capabilities in Canada," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "Mid-Range brings decades of expertise and a strong reputation to Service Express. Together, we will build upon our strong foundation to deliver even greater value for our customers. I'm excited to welcome the talented Mid-Range team to Service Express as we expand globally and help organizations solve their IT challenges."

"This is a complementary and synergetic transaction for Mid-Range and Service Express," said Daniel Duffy, President of Mid-Range. "Integrating our technical teams will deepen and broaden our existing services with more geographic flexibility and efficiency in our IBM Power i, AIX, Linux, x86 infrastructure and cloud offerings. Our full suite of JD Edwards offerings, from sales to consulting and implementation, topped off by our managed CNC support, will add to our combined suite of services."

"Our sales and support staff will have additional growth opportunities with Service Express that we could not provide at Mid-Range. In addition to our people, our customers and the Canadian marketplace will now have access to industry-leading third-party maintenance and additional services for their infrastructure. With almost four decades behind us, we're looking forward to what's in store for the future."

The acquisition of Mid-Range brings the following to Service Express:

Expanded service offerings: Customers will gain access to additional services offered by Mid-Range, including Managed On-Premises, Cloud Hosting, Colocation, JD Edwards ERP Management, Hardware Solutions and more.

Customers will gain access to additional services offered by Mid-Range, including Managed On-Premises, Cloud Hosting, Colocation, JD Edwards ERP Management, Hardware Solutions and more. Enhanced capacity and infrastructure: Mid-Range maintains Tier II and Tier III data center facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area to support Managed Infrastructure Services and Cloud offerings.

Mid-Range maintains Tier II and Tier III data center facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area to support Managed Infrastructure Services and Cloud offerings. Technical expertise and OEM partnerships: The acquisition brings over 50 experienced sales and service professionals and partnerships with IBM, Oracle Veeam, HPE and Lenovo.

Service Express offers over 30 years of industry-leading experience to the Canadian market. The company leverages multivendor expertise, a reliable global hardware distribution network and its proprietary technology, ExpressConnect®, to provide tools to automate support in the data center. Customers will benefit from OnDeck® Predictive Sparing®, which ensures the right parts are available before a failure occurs to drive quick first-trip resolutions. Through this investment, Service Express will deliver its extensive service portfolio comprised of Data Center Maintenance, Managed Infrastructure Services and Hardware Solutions to customers located in Canada.

CCC Investment Baking, Canham, Rogers and Holmberg Watson advised Mid-Range. Warburg Pincus, Plante Moran and Stikeman Elliot advised Service Express.

About Mid-Range

Mid-Range is a Gold IBM Business Partner specializing in cloud, managed infrastructure, professional services and more. Since 1988, Mid-Range has served customers of all sizes and industries across North America. For more information, visit midrange.ca.

About Service Express

Service Express is a leading data center solutions provider specializing in multivendor maintenance, managed infrastructure and hardware services. For more than 30 years, Service Express has worked alongside organizations worldwide to deliver results by maximizing infrastructure investments, refining IT strategies and adapting to evolving demands. Service Express continues to be recognized for its commitment to providing long-term, people-powered solutions that build lasting relationships and exceed expectations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572626/Service_Express_Acquires_Mid_Range.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/service-express-acquires-mid-range-expanding-its-service-portfolio-and-canadian-presence-302322665.html