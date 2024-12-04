Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services: Y.E.S.! Partners With Breaking Down Walls to Empower Youth and Build Stronger Communities

Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services proudly partnered with Breaking Down Walls Fit Camp event, a community-driven organization that has been a leader in mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs for over a decade. Led by former NFL Denver Broncos star Lenny Walls, Breaking Down Walls (BDW) continues to inspire unity, resilience, and leadership in the San Antonio community.

The Breaking Down Walls Fit Camp, held on November 9, 2024, exemplified the organization's mission by bringing together youth, families, and community leaders for a day of empowerment, teamwork, and personal fitness. Y.E.S.!'s participation highlighted the shared values of resilience, leadership, and community impact. One of Y.E.S.! 's own Junior Board Members, Samuel Torres, took on the notorious Collin James from UTSA's undefeated college football team in a spirited push-up contest, where James claimed the victory!

"Breaking Down Walls has been a pillar of this community for years, showing what's possible when mentorship meets action," said Jacqueline N. Hernandez, President of Y.E.S.! "Our collaboration with BDW underscores our commitment to fostering well-rounded leaders who can create meaningful change."

A Visionary Leader Behind It All: Desiree Serna Martinez

At the heart of both Breaking Down Walls and Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services is Desiree Serna Martinez, a nonprofit guru and champion of community-driven change. As the visionary who established both organizations into nonprofits, Desiree serves as a Senior Board Member for both, tirelessly championing their missions to address generational poverty and build better societies.

Desiree's unwavering dedication to creating opportunities and fostering collaboration has made her a beacon of hope for San Antonio. Her mission is to unite resources, amplify influence, and cultivate impactful partnerships that uplift underserved communities.

"Desiree Serna Martinez is the glue that holds together our shared mission of empowerment and equity," said Jacob Salazar. "Her passion and leadership have not only transformed organizations but also the lives of countless individuals across our city."

Through her work with BDW and Y.E.S.!, Desiree has become a unifying force, bringing together diverse leaders, organizations, and resources to create meaningful, lasting change.

Breaking Down Walls: A Decade of Leadership

For over a decade, Breaking Down Walls has been a cornerstone of the San Antonio community, mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. Founded by Lenny Walls, the organization is dedicated to breaking barriers, fostering resilience, and inspiring youth to reach their full potential.

BDW's programs focus on personal development, teamwork, and entrepreneurship, teaching young people the value of hard work, persistence, and community engagement. Through events like the Fit Camp, BDW continues to lead by example, showing how physical and mental resilience go hand in hand with leadership and success. Through innovative programs and events, BDW is building a stronger, more unified San Antonio. Their mission is to inspire youth and young adults to live healthy, wealthy, and wise. To live in a world where people value self-mastery over traditional entertainment.

For more information or to support their vision, visit BDW Website or follow them on social media at BDW INSTAGRAM for updates on their impact.

About Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services

Youth Entrepreneurship Services (Y.E.S.!) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping young people with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to succeed. By fostering creativity, leadership, and innovation, Y.E.S.! empowers youth to build generational success and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

For more information, visit yesnonprofit.org or follow Y.E.S.! on social media at @yes_non_profit for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes insights.

Y.E.S.! We Can. Together with Breaking Down Walls.

Source: Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com