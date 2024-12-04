Prowler Unveils Prowler 5 at AWS re:Invent 2024 Enhancing Multi-Cloud Security

Prowler 5 enables unified security across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes to simplify and strengthen multi-cloud security management

Prowler , the leading Open Cloud Security tool, is excited to announce the launch of Prowler 5 at AWS re:Invent 2024 . This major update transforms Prowler into a unified multi-cloud security platform, delivering comprehensive protection across AWS , Azure , Google Cloud Platform (GCP) , and Kubernetes .

A Milestone in Cloud Security Evolution

Since its inception in 2016, Prowler has been dedicated to simplifying cloud security for organizations of all sizes. Originally a command-line tool for auditing AWS configurations, Prowler has evolved into a robust multi-cloud security platform, supported by a global community with more than 10 million downloads. In 2023, securing seed funding from Decibel VC enabled Prowler to scale operations and expand beyond AWS, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible and effective cloud security solutions.

Introducing Prowler 5: Unified Multi-Cloud Security

Prowler 5 marks a significant advancement in Prowler's mission to empower organizations with unified security tools for their diverse cloud environments. This release introduces a suite of advanced features that enhance multi-cloud capabilities and streamline security management across various platforms:

Comprehensive Multi-Cloud Support: Beyond AWS, Prowler 5 seamlessly integrates with Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, enabling organizations to perform unified security assessments across multiple cloud platforms from a single interface, offering over 1,000 security controls and dozens of remediation options to address vulnerabilities effectively.

Unified Platform : Experience a single, cohesive Open Source platform that provides a unified security posture across all supported environments, whether on-premises or in managed cloud environments. Prowler delivers the same powerful capabilities whether you use the CLI or the Prowler Cloud service, eliminating silos and simplifying security management while ensuring flexibility for diverse operational needs. Prowler in the CLI is the same as Prowler Cloud.

Advanced UI, API, SDK : The enhanced user interface, robust APIs, and flexible SDKs empower seamless integration with existing workflows and tools, enabling automation and streamlined security operations. Persistent storage for reporting ensures comprehensive, accessible security insights across your environment.

Continuous Monitoring and One-Time Assessments : Perform both continuous monitoring and ad-hoc security assessments, ensuring ongoing protection and flexibility to address specific security needs.

Expanded Control Framework : With over 1,000 security controls and dozens of remediation options, Prowler 5 offers extensive coverage and actionable solutions to secure your cloud infrastructure.

AI-Driven Control Creation: Leverage AI to automatically generate new detection checks and remediations, keeping your security measures up-to-date with the latest threats.

New Features Enhanced in Prowler 5

Local Dashboards : Visualize security assessments directly on your machine with the new user-friendly interface, enabling quick identification and resolution of vulnerabilities without additional tools.

Mute Lists : Customize your security reviews by filtering out non-critical findings, allowing your team to focus on the most significant security issues tailored to your specific environment.

Enhanced Threat Detections : Advanced threat detection mechanisms provide real-time identification and mitigation of security issues, utilizing the latest best practices across all supported cloud platforms.

Prowler Fixer : Automate the remediation of misconfigurations with Prowler Fixer, seamlessly integrating with infrastructure as code and runtime environments to deliver immediate fixes for urgent issues and enhance incident response capabilities.

OCSF JSON Format Support : Native support for the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) ensures standardized output, enabling seamless integration with tools such as Splunk and Amazon Security Hub.

Custom Metadata and Configuration : Tailor severity levels, risk assessments, and remediation links to align with your organization's policies, ensuring consistency and relevance in security reports.

Prowler Managed Service: Automate daily security scans across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes accounts with Prowler's managed service. Enjoy comprehensive dashboards and seamless integrations that streamline security operations, allowing your team to focus on strategic initiatives.

Empowering Organizations with Unified Security

As organizations expand their cloud footprints, maintaining security and meeting compliance requirements across diverse environments becomes increasingly complex. Prowler 5 addresses key cloud security and compliance challenges by providing a unified platform that simplifies monitoring and securing expansive cloud environments while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Key benefits include:

Simplified Complexity : Manage sprawling cloud environments with ease, addressing common issues like misconfigurations, exposed secrets, overly permissive access controls, and compliance gaps for frameworks such as CIS, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001.

Adaptive Threat Response : Stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cloud threat landscape with agile security solutions that adapt quickly without adding unnecessary complexity, while maintaining alignment with compliance requirements.

Collaborative Security and Compliance Culture: Foster collaboration across engineering, operations, and leadership teams with a unified security platform that integrates seamlessly into your organization's workflows and ensures compliance is a shared responsibility.

"With Prowler 5, we are setting a new standard for multi-cloud security," said Toni de la Fuente, CEO and Founder of Prowler. "Unified platforms that provide a single view of security posture, real-time insights, automated remediation, and compliance tracking across diverse environments are essential for today's hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems."

"Open-source platforms like Prowler build trust and give organizations greater flexibility and control over their security measures," said Jon Sakoda, Founding Partner at Decibel. "Prowler's commitment to open cloud security harnesses the collaborative power and continuous insights of our large and growing community - our goal is to give customers an approach that frees them from their black-box security vendors."

Join Prowler at AWS re:Invent 2024

Prowler will showcase Prowler 5 at booth 1971 at the Venetian Expo during AWS re:Invent 2024, December 2-6. Attendees are invited to visit the booth for live demos, exclusive swag, and the opportunity to meet our team. Experience firsthand how Prowler 5 can transform your multi-cloud security practices.

About Prowler Inc.

Incorporated in 2023, Prowler has evolved from a command-line auditing tool into a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform trusted by organizations worldwide. As an open-source project, Prowler is dedicated to providing accessible and powerful security solutions that help organizations safeguard their cloud environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes. With a global team spread across Spain, the US, and the UK, Prowler continues to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of the cloud security community. Learn more at www.prowler.com .

Explore Prowler 5's unified dashboard, providing actionable insights and comprehensive security visibility across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes.

Track and manage compliance with ease using Prowler 5's comprehensive dashboard, featuring ratings and detailed insights across multiple frameworks like CIS, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Quickly identify and address vulnerabilities with Prowler 5's detailed breakdown of the latest failing findings by severity, region, and service.

Gain actionable insights with Prowler 5's detailed finding view, offering tailored remediation steps, CLI commands, and resource-specific details for critical vulnerabilities.

