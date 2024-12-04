Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
04.12.24
18:05 Uhr
43,450 Euro
+0,700
+1,64 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,65043,05018:42
Actusnews Wire
04.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: H1 2024/25 results: 10.1% recurring operating margin - Updated annual targets: stable revenue, 12.5% recurring operating margin

Finanznachrichten News

On December 4, 2024, Wavestone's Board approved the consolidated half-yearly accounts as of September 30, 2024, which are summarized below. These accounts have been subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors, who are in the process of issuing their report.

Limited review
at 09/30 (in €m)		H1 2024/25H1 2023/24Change
Revenue457.8276.7+65%
Recurring operating profit (ROP)1
Recurring operating margin		46.4
10.1%		36.8
13.3%		+26%
Amortization of customer relationships
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit		(4.4)
(0.5)
41.6		(0.7)
(2.8)
33.2

+25%
Cost of net financial debt
Other financial income and expenses
Tax expense		(1.6)
(1.7)
(11.0)		(0.7)
(0.3)
(9.2)
Net income
Net margin

Net income - group share
Net income - group share, per share after dilution (in €)		27.3
6.0%

27.2
1.11		23.0
8.3%

23.0
1.16
+19%

+19%
-4%

1 Wavestone has introduced in 2023/24 an alternative performance indicator named Recurring Operating Profit (ROP), the definition of which is provided at the end of this press release.

H1 in 2024/25: revenue up by 65%, equivalent to +2% organic growth

Over the whole of H1 2024/25, revenue amounted to €457.8m, an increase of +65% compared with H1 2023/24, of which +1% on a constant scope and forex basis.

As a reminder, Wavestone has consolidated Q_PERIOR, a German consulting firm, since December 1, 2023,
and Aspirant Consulting, a US consulting firm, since February 1, 2024.

On a pro forma basis, calculated as if the acquisitions of Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting had taken place on April 1, 2023, half-yearly revenue showed growth of +2% over the period. This change benefits from a favorable working day impact of +2%[1] over H1.

Consultant utilization rate of 73%[2]; average daily rate of €937

In H1 2024/25, the consultant utilization rate held strong and stood at 73%. At constant scope, it amounted to 72%, versus 73% for the whole of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Prices declined slightly during Summer. At the mid-point of the 2024/25 fiscal year, the average daily rate was €937 (as a reminder: €944 over Q1). At constant scope, the average sales price was €898.

With regard to business development, the order book stood at about 3.7 months of work on September 30, 2024 (including Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting). At constant scope, it stood at 3.4 months versus 4.1 months on March 31, 2024, reflecting the traditional slowdown in order intake during the Summer but also the more conservative behavior of Wavestone's clients.

Staff turnover rate stable at 13%

On September 30, 2024, the staff turnover rate (including Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting) stood at 13% on a rolling 12-month basis. At constant scope, staff turnover rate was 14% - a level equivalent to that of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Wavestone had 5,875 employees on September 30, 2024, compared to 5,894 on March 31, 2024.

10.1% recurring operating margin in H1 2024/25

Recurring operating profit amounted to €46.4m in H1 2024/25, up by +26%.

The recurring operating margin stood at 10.1%, compared with 13.3% in H1 2023/24 (when neither Q_PERIOR nor Aspirant Consulting had been consolidated).

Profitability in H1 2024/25 has been impacted by the usual seasonal effect experienced by the firm and by the costs linked to the integration program between Wavestone and Q_PERIOR, notably the "Together as One" event organized in Paris in May 2024.

+19% increase in net income, representing a net margin of 6.0%

After taking into account the amortization of customer relationships (€4.4m, including €3.6m of amortization of Q_PERIOR's customer relationships), and other operating profit and expenses, operating income stood at €41.6m, an increase of +25%.

The cost of net financial debt amounted to -€1.6m in H1, compared to -€0.7m a year earlier, due to an increase in financial debt as a result of the recent acquisitions.

Other financial income and expenses totaled -€1.7m over the H1 2024/25, of which -€0.6m related to the unwinding of the discount effect of Q_PERIOR's earn-out paid in H1.

The tax expense amounted to €11.0m, an increase of +19% compared to H1 2023/24.

Net income stood at €27.3m in H1 2024/25, up +19% compared with the first half of the previous fiscal year and representing a net margin of 6.0%, compared to 8.3% a year earlier.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) came to €1.11 in H1, compared to €1.16 in H1 2023/24. As a reminder, 24,906,332 shares were outstanding in the first half of 2024/25, compared to 20,196,492 in H1 2023/24.

Self-financing capacity up by +38%; €2.5m of operating cash flow

On September 30, 2024, self-financing capacity amounted to €54.3m, an increase of +38%, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Changes in the working capital requirement consumed €29.7m of cash in H1 2024/25, a variation linked to the usual reduction in employee-related liabilities in the first half of the fiscal year (paid leaves, payment of bonuses and profit sharing) and to an increase of 5% in DSO (Days Sales Outstanding).

After payment of taxes, €22.1m compared to €9.8m a year earlier, Wavestone generated an operating cash flow of €2.5m in H1 2024/25, compared to €9.3m in H1 of the previous year.

Investment operations consumed €37.8m in H1 2024/25, including €35.0m for the payment of Q_PERIOR's earn-out, and €2.2m in current investments.

Financing flows generated €8.6m, consisting of +€31.2m in loans received net of repayments, -€10.1m in dividends paid to shareholders for the 2023/24 fiscal year, -€6.4m in share buybacks to cover free share allocation plans to employees, and -€4.1m in lease liability repayments.

Net financial debt of €38.5m on September 30, 2024

On September 30, 2024, Wavestone's equity had increased to €579.6m.

Net financial debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) stood at €38.5m. This compares with net cash and cash equivalents of €19.3m at the end of March 2024.

Limited review
(in €m)		(9/30/24)(3/31/24) Limited review
(in €m)		(9/30/24)(3/31/24)
Non-current assets633.7633.7 Shareholders' equity579.6571.4
of which goodwill510.5507.9
of which customer relationships70.274.5
of which rights-of-use leased assets26.023.9 Financial liabilities
of which less than 1 year		89.5
40.7		58.2
6.0
Current assets263.9266.6 Lease liabilities28.526.2
of which trade receivables239.3245.9
Cash & cash equivalents51.077.5 Non-financial liabilities250.9322 .0
Total948.5977.7 Total948.5977.7

Outlook for H2 2024/25

The 2024/25 fiscal year is showing weaker-than-expected demand for consulting services. Clients keep a wait-and-see attitude towards new investments and consulting expenditures and competition has become tougher.

Banking, industry - particularly the automotive industry, retail, and the French public sector remain under pressure. Since this Summer, luxury has also shown a slowdown in consulting demand.

However, several sectors remain resilient such as energy, transport, life sciences and insurance, as well as certain topics such as cybersecurity, the cloud, SAP, and artificial intelligence.

In this environment, business activity since September has been lower than anticipated. Moreover, the visibility on Q4 2024/25 remains particularly low, which could lead to a slow start to the 2025 calendar year. Indeed, in the absence of signs of economic recovery in Europe, budgets allocated to investments are likely to remain under pressure in the short term, despite the easing interest rates.

Price pressure is growing, as a result of the stronger competition but also from tougher rate negotiations with clients. However, in the context of easing tension on salaries, the impact on profitability will be limited over the fiscal year.

This overall context weighs on the firm's revenue. Profitability is also affected, although the effects are partly mitigated by the cost-saving plan implemented by the firm.

Nonetheless, Wavestone has decided to maintain its recruitment plan of 1.000 gross hires unchanged, targeting +3% growth in consultant headcount over the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Update of 2024/25 annual objectives

In view of these difficult market conditions and lack of visibility, Wavestone is adjusting its financial guidance and setting more cautious objectives for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The firm is now aiming for stable annual revenue, in reference to pro forma revenue of €943.8m for the previous fiscal year. As a reminder, Wavestone initially targeted organic growth of +3% to +5%.

In terms of profitability, the firm is now targeting a recurring operating margin of 12.5%, instead of more than 13% initially.

These objectives are calculated on a constant forex basis and exclude new acquisitions.

Next event: publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue: Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting player, whose mission is to support companies and organizations in their strategic transformations in a constantly evolving world, with the ambition of generating positive and lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm has a 360° portfolio of consulting services with high added value, seamlessly combining leading sector expertise with a wide range of cross-sector know-how.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Appendix 1: alternative performance measure

Recurring Operating Profit (ROP) is an alternative performance measure obtained by deducting operational expenses related to current activities from revenue. Amortization of customer relationships is not deducted from ROP, nor are non-recurring income and expenses. The latter include, in particular, income or expenses related to business acquisitions or divestitures, as well as income or costs associated with unoccupied premises.

Appendix 2: consolidated income statement as at 09/30/24
In thousands of euros - Limited audit in progress - IFRS standards09/30/2403/31/2409/30/23
Revenue457,820701,056276,689
Subcontracting purchases-74,994-67,798-13,298
Personnel expenses-289,522-465,469-199,414
External expenses-38,519-52,045-20,855
Taxes and duties-3,375-7,839-3,392
Depreciation, amortization and provisions-5,937-8,106-3,428
Other current income and expenses9751,542456
Recurring operating profit46,448101,34136,758
Amortization of customer relationships-4,357-3,808-747
Other operating income and expenses-526-11,750-2,809
Operating profit41,56585,78333,203
Financial income361759314
Costs of gross financial debt-2,003-2,376-1,031
Costs of net financial debt-1,643-1,617-718
Other financial income and expenses-1,685-2,902-311
Net income before tax38,23781,26432,174
Tax expense-10,952-22,673-9,199
Net income27,28658,59122,975
Non-controlling interests-47-3910
Net income - group share27,23858,19922,975
Net income - group share, per share (in euros) (1)1.112.711.16
Net income - group share, per share after dilution (in euros)1.112.711.16
(1) Weighted number of shares over the period.
Appendix 3: consolidated balance sheet as at 09/30/24
In thousands of euros - Limited audit in progress - IFRS standards09/30/2403/31/24
Goodwill510,457507,889
Intangible assets70,22674,565
Tangible assets11,72011,965
Right-of-use assets25,97223,887
Non-current financial assets1,9261,737
Other non-current assets13,37113,661
Non-current assets633,673633,705
Trade receivables and related accounts239,341245,900
Other receivables24,56320,656
Cash and cash equivalents50,95977,481
Current assets314,863344,036
Total assets948,536977,741
Capital623623
Additional paid-in-capital265,432265,432
Consolidated retained earnings and net income310,879300,059
Currency translation differences1,4723,352
Equity - group share578,405569,466
Non-controlling interests1,2231,926
Total equity579,629571,392
Long-term provisions29,71124,657
Non-current financial liabilities48,79652,231
Non-current lease liabilities20,04318,013
Other non-current liabilities25,32325,864
Non-current liabilities123,873120,765
Short-term provisions5,5335,205
Current financial liabilities40,6895,977
Current lease liabilities8,4338,174
Trade payables and related accounts34,63542,293
Tax and social liabilities116,106152,575
Other current liabilities39,63871,360
Current liabilities245,035285,583
Total liabilities948,536977,741
Appendix 4: consolidated cash flow statement as at 9/30/24
in thousands of euros - Limited audit in progress - IFRS standards09/30/2403/31/2409/30/23
Consolidated net income27,28658,59122,975
Elimination of non-cash items
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions (1)10,93912,9914,886
Expenses / (income) related to share-based payments2,5994,4202,075
Losses / gains on disposals, net of tax-327-70
Other calculated income and expenses3661,069-467
Costs of net financial debt (incl. Interest on lease liabilities)2,1672,036798
Tax expense / (income)10,95222,6739,199
Self-financing capacity before costs of net financial debt and tax54,305101,80639,396
Tax paid-22,117-21,650-9,792
Change in working capital-29,7272,935-20,286
Net operating cash flow2,46283,0919,317
Purchase of tangible and intangible assets-2,169-3,109-1,069
Disposal of assets246624
Change in financial assets-6714-160
Impact of changes in consolidation scope-35,577-65,990-5,272
Net investing cash flow-37,789-69,018-6,477
Sale / (purchase) of treasury shares (2)-6,415-5,914-5,983
Dividends paid to parent company shareholders-9,380-7,593-7,593
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-75000
Loan subscriptions40,00019,7000
Loan repayments-8,821-5,646-2,821
Repayments of lease liabilities-4,065-6,199-2,638
Net financial interest paid on loans-1,521-1,317-587
Net interest paid on lease liabilities-452-425-84
Other financing cash flows9-110
Net financing cash flow8,606-7,406-19,705
Net change in cash and cash equivalents-26,7216,667-16,864
Impact of translation differences212104295
Opening cash position77,45270,68170,681
Closing cash position50,94377,45254,112
(1) Including €4,159k in respect of the amortization of right-of-use assets at 09/30/24 (vs €2,138k at 09/30/23) and €4,357k in respect of the amortization of customer relationships at 09/30/24 (vs €747k at 09/30/23).
(2) For information, the company delivered treasury shares worth €4,559k during the semester.

[1] taking into account the geographical distribution of Wavestone's workforce

[2] Wavestone has deployed consolidated operating indicators across the whole firm since Q1 2024/25. It should be noted, however, that the calculation of the order book is still being finetuned. Pro forma operating indicators have not been established for 2023/24.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWeflpdrY2yXnnKaasdummpsaWhhxJGXl2PHxpKelp2cb3JkmWdpZsaYZnFqlWVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89004-2024-09-503-sfaf-communique-rs-202425-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.