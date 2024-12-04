London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Cassava Republic Press is delighted to announce Cherise Morris (United States) as the winner of the inaugural Global Black Women's Non-fiction Manuscript Prize, with Desta Haile (Eritrea) and Pamella Gysman (South Africa) recognised as runners-up. Emerging from a pool of over a hundred and fifty (150) manuscripts hailing from 36 countries, these three manuscripts truly capture the spirit of the prize, showcasing thought-provoking and critical non-fiction with an engaging and distinct voice.





The winning manuscript, the cosmic matter of Black lives, a multi-layered exploration of Blackness by writer and interdisciplinary performance artist Cherise Morris, will be published by Cassava Republic Press, with Morris receiving a $20,000 advance. Written in a bold, experimental form, the cosmic matter of Black lives impressed the judges with its powerful exploration of the ways both Blackness and the environment have been shaped and shifted by structures of white supremacy.

Reflecting on her achievement, Cherise shared, "I am incredibly humbled and honoured to have my work recognised with this prize. I began this manuscript six years ago, and it has been a long road to get to this point. I am beyond grateful that Cassava Republic has embraced my work in all of its uniqueness, and I am excited to share it with the world."

The two runners-up will also receive publishing deals with Cassava Republic Press, with each author receiving a $5000 advance. A captivating read, Desta Haile's Black Beauty Model Agency takes us behind the doors of the eponymous agency in 1960s New York, peeling back the layers of glamour to explore its cultural, historical, and political impact, through a personal lens. Through The Lens Of Food: A Decolonised Exploration Of Black, Middle-Class Identity by Pamella Gysman stands out for its clarity and cultural depth, effectively capturing the significance of food as a lens for understanding identity and social dynamics.

These manuscripts showcase originality, and depth across narratives, and stand as a testament to the power of Black women as critical thinkers and writers.

Reflecting on her recognition, Desta Haile shared: "I am so grateful to be a finalist for the Global Black Women's Non-fiction Manuscript Prize, for a project that has been so close to my heart for many years, in such inspiring company, by such inspiring judges. Cassava Republic Press has always been in the business of ground-breaking and representation; this prize is a brilliant and generous extension of that vital work, and it aligns perfectly with the historic & diasporic vision of Black Beauty Model Agency".

Pamella Gysman shared, "I want to thank Cassava Republic, the judges, and the sponsors of the Global Black Women's Non-Fiction Manuscript Prize. Winning this prize is a deeply affirming moment for me, as it not only recognises my work but also honours the people I write about. The Black middle class, often treated as an anomaly- 'too white to be Black' or 'too Black to be truly middle class'-has long been overlooked. This prize gives us the space to tell our stories, in our own voices, and showcase new knowledge drawn from these narratives. I'm grateful to Cassava Republic Press and the sponsors for this opportunity, which allows me to contribute to a broader understanding of our experiences."

Supported by Alitheia Capital, a female-led private equity fund that manages the largest Gender-Smart fund in Africa and the Open Society Foundations Africa, The Global Black Women's Non-fiction Manuscript Prize was created to spotlight exceptional non-fiction works by Black women and make space for Black women in a traditionally male-dominated field. The prize is dedicated to fostering literary excellence and providing a platform for transformative narratives that inspire, educate, and challenge global audiences.

Chair of Judges and Booker Prize award-winning author, Bernardine Evaristo commented on the judging experience stating, "Chairing this prize has been a richly rewarding experience and process of discovery of a wonderful range of manuscripts that reveal the breadth of black women's intellectual and creative enquiry. The talented winning writers show us that the universe of black women's ideas, experiences and perspectives is full of talent, promise and adventure."

The Global Black Women's Non-fiction Manuscript Prize will return for its second year in 2025. Details to follow.

MANUSCRIPT BLURBS

the cosmic matter of Black lives by Cherise Morris (United States)

the cosmic matter of Black lives is an evocative collection of lyric essays, poetic interludes, and rituals that delves into the intricate philosophical, political, cosmological, and spiritual layers of Blackness. This compelling work converges at the intersections of enduring and evolving anti-Black violences, systemic inequities, environmental injustices, and ecological disruptions.

BLACK BEAUTY MODEL AGENCY by Desta Haile (Eritrea) What do the iconic Grace Jones, a trailblazing Liberian diplomat, a striking Mormon supermodel, the legendary Richard Roundtree, a Buddhist visionary from Harlem, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Eritrea's revered Poet Laureate have in common? Black Beauty Model Agency. This vivid and reflective journey through 1960s NYC invites readers into an Afro-diasporic world of elegance and transformation. Haile introduces the extraordinary women who founded it and the remarkable individuals they signed, each reshaping fashion and culture.

THROUGH THE LENS OF FOOD: A DECOLONISED EXPLORATION OF BLACK, MIDDLE-CLASS IDENTITY by Pamella Gysman (South Africa) Through the Lens of Food reveals how food acts as a powerful marker of identity, strength, and agency within an unequal society. Through a richly nuanced exploration of South Africa's Black middle class, it immerses readers in a dynamic reality where food becomes a vital tool for self-definition, connection, and belonging.

WINNERS BIOS

Cherise Morris

Cherise Morris is a writer, interdisciplinary artist, and spirit worker born and raised in rural Virginia and living in Detroit, MI. Her work has been published in The Iowa Review, Scalawag, and Harvard Divinity Bulletin among others. Her essays have twice been recognized as notable works of literary nonfiction in The Best American Essays Series 2018 and 2019 and have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

Desta Haile

Desta Haile is a British-Eritrean writer, educator, and musician. She is the Founder & Director of Languages through Music, an award-winning creative learning platform. As Deputy Director of the Royal African Society (2021-2023), she helped deliver the 10th anniversary editions of Film Africa and Africa Writes. Her work has been published by Specimen Press, Afritondo, and Bad Form Review. Desta holds an MA in Black British Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London.

Pamella Gysman

Pamella Gysman is an independent researcher and DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) consultant holding a Master's degree in Women's and Gender Studies and a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. Specialising in identity politics, belonging, and social/cultural phenomena, she has authored peer-reviewed publications and presented at various conferences. Her research expertise encompasses phenomenology, feminist studies, food as an analytical lens, interdisciplinary approaches, and intersectional analysis.

About Cassava Republic Press

About Cassava Republic Press Operating out of Abuja and London, Cassava Republic Press, is a leading Global Black Publisher of award-winning fiction, non-fiction, and children's books from Africa and its Diasporas. In 17 years, we have sold over 6 million books in more than 60 countries and published award-winning writers such as Teju Cole, Sarah Ladipo Manyika and Helon Habila. As a Global Black Publishing House, Cassava is committed to ensuring that the story of the Global Black World is told in its historical and contemporary diversity from Benin to Bahia, Lagos to Lima, Kingston to Kinshasa, Nairobi to New York.

