QANplatform, the game-changing Layer 1 blockchain platform, announces its partnership with IBM as an official IBM Business Partner. They are introducing QAN Q-Cluster, a tamper-proof and self-auditing system that utilizes AI for log anomaly detection and incorporates quantum-resistant blockchain technology for provable durability and persistence. This collaboration highlights their commitment to providing secure and innovative solutions that address real-world business challenges powered by IBM technology.

From left to right: 1) Silur, Co-Founder and AI lead of QANplatform, 2) Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, 3) Kevin Redmond, Vice President IBM Technology Group, 4) Igor Pravica, General Manager IBM Central Eastern Territory, 5) Arpad Pikethy, IBM Country Leader

According to IBM's 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average cost of a data breach has reached $4.88 million per incident, representing a 10% increase from the previous year. Breaches involving data stored across multiple environments, including public and private clouds, averaged over $5 million and took an average of 283 days to identify and contain. One in three breaches involved shadow data, highlighting how the proliferation of data complicates tracking and safeguarding efforts. This underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures across all sectors.

In the event of a cybersecurity breach, experienced hackers often target logging systems to delete or alter evidence of the breach itself. After a successful attack, identifying or proving the incident becomes impossible or significantly more difficult. While log aggregators do exist, they can be compromised in the same way. When this happens, the victim has no way to differentiate between genuinely created and aggregated logs and those that have been maliciously altered, potentially creating a false impression that the system remained secure.

QANplatform's use case was developed to address this specific problem. QAN Q-Cluster provides 100% confidence about cluster integrity. It is mathematically proven and impossible to breach the cluster and removing evidence traces of the act. Every malicious as well as authenticated cluster operations are logged to an append-only, quantum-resistant blockchain which is guaranteed to be tamper-proof, ensuring full auditability.

The core solution consists of five custom components that mainly monitor and gather Kubernetes events. These components cache and aggregate the events for AI-based analysis. Additionally, a storage daemon ensures that both the raw and processed log data remain intact by utilizing QANplatform, a quantum-resistant, enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain platform.

QAN Q-Cluster will be available incorporating several IBM components as well: IBM Fusion HCI, a stable hardware foundation for the solution; Red Hat OpenShift, a robust operating system and orchestration platform for the long term; IBM watsonx, an AI and data platform designed for businesses; and IBM Guardium QuantumSafe, which provides understandable insights into the infrastructure's post-quantum readiness.

Users in the government, banking and finance, healthcare, and supply chain sectors can benefit from QANplatform's QAN Q-Cluster by effectively handling and monitoring classified information and operational logs. This platform safeguards sensitive transaction data and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, it protects user data, maintains audit trails, and upholds integrity and security across complex IT infrastructures.

Kevin Redmond, Vice President IBM Technology Group, added: "AI is a prominent technology trend, and IBM stands at the forefront with our open-source AI models and enterprise platforms like IBM watsonx. It is encouraging to witness the integration of AI and quantum-resistant blockchain technologies to effectively process business data and tackle real-world challenges."

Igor Pravica, General Manager IBM Central Eastern Territory, commented: "It's good to see IBM's innovative technologies being utilized in such a well-focused use case that integrates both IBM hardware and software solutions. We look forward to fostering more IBM business partnerships like this one."

Arpad Pikethy, IBM Country Leader, added: "It's great to see a complex use case where robust IBM solutions and innovative technologies like AI converge with a quantum-resistant blockchain."

Silur, Co-Founder and AI lead of QANplatform, commented: "As a member of two working groups of the European Commission's EU AI Office with Defaince, I'm excited to work on integrating next-generation AI security measures into QAN Q-Cluster, ensuring it complies with the new EU Council AI Risk Guidelines."

Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, added: "I am thrilled to announce this important milestone in our journey. Collaborating with the international teams of IBM and Arrow has been invaluable in the integration process of the solution. The fact that our enterprise blockchain operates on IBM Fusion HCI opens up a wide range of future possibilities for innovation and growth of applications running on QANplatform."

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled time to market for Web3 development. It serves startups, SMEs, enterprises, and large government infrastructure projects with quantum-resistant security. QAN's flagship product is a revolutionary quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It is the first to introduce technology that allows developers to build use cases in any programming language. QANplatform is a member of the Linux Foundation and one of the first 20 members of the Linux Foundation's Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA), alongside IBM, Google, Meta, and Nvidia. First EU country implemented QAN's quantum-resistant technology in March 2024. Visit qanplatform.com for more information.

About IBM:

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI solutions, along with consulting expertise. The company helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas, such as financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare, rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to facilitate their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting deliver open and flexible options to its clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

