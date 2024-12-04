easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 04-Dec-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Dec-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Dec-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.906758 8.006505 8.913263 67563437 or reached Position of previous 0.667701 7.884031 8.551732 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 6852065 0.903954 US2778562098 21252 0.002804 Sub Total 8.A 6873317 0.906758%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 127893 0.016872 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 2531 0.000334 Sub Total 8.B1 130424 0.017206%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 31088 0.004101 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 31513 0.004157 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 2057985 0.271498 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 17438042 2.300503 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 1459727 0.192574 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20902 0.002757 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 25688 0.003389 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 6503 0.000858 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 581417 0.076703 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 15420 0.002034 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 95990 0.012663 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1162579 0.153373 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 66896 0.008825 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 10148 0.001339 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 184497 0.024340 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 519290 0.068507 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 4481 0.000591 Sub Total 8.B2 60559696 7.989299%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.575696 3.709666% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

